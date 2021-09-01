5 red hot real estate listings on the market in BC right now

As we relish the final vestiges of summer, it’s worth considering the kind of cozy environment you’d like to come home to in the fall and winter months.

Though the weather may be cooling, the real estate market in BC remains red hot. From retail space to family-friendly condos — and a waterfront property that looks like something straight out of Architectural Digest — here’s a look at some of the most notable real estate listings on the market this month.

Type: Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

Price: $22,880,000

Overview: This world-class, private-gated community is a rare opportunity to have one of these exclusive freehold waterfront homes on the market. Designed by renowned architect, Russell Hollingsworth, this 6,412 sq ft masterpiece is built on a 12,626 sq ft waterfront estate with its very own slice of shoreline.

Other features: The extravagant home is built upon a system of ponds and fountains, and boasts concrete roofing, limestone floors, an infinity pool, built-in, custom-made furnishings, geothermal radiant heating, a theatre room, a wine cellar, and much more.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three-bedroom, three-bedroom + flex, and four-bedroom townhomes

Price: Starting from the high $700,000s

Overview: The Boroughs townhomes by StreetSide Developments are designed for the next chapter of living — whether it’s downsizing, purchasing a starter home, or raising a young family. Located in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood, this project plans to cultivate a strong sense of community, where you can gather and share in the indoor or outdoor amenity spaces. Linked to the Grandview Ridge Trail, its first phase of homes, Holloway at The Boroughs, is a unique collection of contemporary homes, ranging from 1,460 to over 1,630 sq ft.

Other features: Among its other most notable features are the spacious open floor plans, 9’ main floor ceilings, gourmet kitchens (with generous island space), premium appliances, durable quartz counters, deck or patio with gas BBQ hookup, and private garage.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: 70,000 sq ft of commercial space



Price: Coming soon

Overview: The Grand on King George Hub marks Surrey’s first luxury high-rise. While homes are almost sold out, opportunities for businesses remain in this iconic 46-storey high-rise, which features over 70,000 sq ft of available commercial and retail space. Located within a fast-growing and well-connected-by-transit regional hub, it’s adjacent to prime medical and educational centres within the area, making it ideal for budding businesses looking to establish themselves in a new neighbourhood.

Other features: Retail, pharmacy, and commercial space available.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Three- and four-bedroom, family-inspired townhomes

Price: Starting in the high $700,000s

Overview: With homes intentionally designed for modern families, Panorama Park by Alvair Group presents an exciting opportunity for families to put down roots in a neighbourhood primed for convenience and connection. Prospective buyers can choose from a wide range of functional floor plans, which are further enhanced by smart home technology within each townhome, including WiFi-enabled switches and doorbells and Cat6 wired-in internet. All homes feature a wall-mounted fireplace with custom shelving, a custom entryway with a full-height mirror and shelving, side-by-side garages with plenty of room to store vehicles and sports gear, and most ensuites have dual sinks for that added enjoyment of getting ready.

Other features: Amenities include a community garden, an outdoor play area for children, walking paths, and a two-storey building called ParkHouse, featuring a billiards room, a kitchen with a harvest-style table, and a lounge space.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

Type: Studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse condominiums

Price: Coming soon

Overview: The Towers are the first two high-rises in Langley’s history and yield soaring, unobstructed views. It’s an inviting and up-and-coming community in the centre of the Lower Mainland. Situated in the heart of downtown Langley, the homes provide access to anywhere and everywhere across the region.

Other features: Additional features include 75,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities, such as indoor fitness facilities, kitchen and social spaces, an outdoor basketball court, a putting green, kids play area, community garden, fresh-air lounge, and fireplace.

Interested? Click here to find out more or book a viewing.