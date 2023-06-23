Body found in East Vancouver being investigated as homicide

The Vancouver Police Department says it’s investigating the city’s ninth murder of the year after a dead body was found in East Vancouver.

Police were called to a vacant property near Renfrew Street and East 8th Avenue Wednesday night after a passerby discovered the deceased person.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Police have not identified the victim, or released details about their age or sex.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.