A Canadian home store is taking over former BC Bed Bath & Beyond spots this month

A Canadian home store brand is moving into former Bed Bath & Beyond locations and is opening in doors at three stores this month.

The move was announced earlier this year, and shoppers at the new Rooms + Spaces stores can buy kitchen gadgets, luxurious towels, and home decor. The store will stock items from brands such as Oxo, Homedics, Cuisinart, Martex, and more.

Next Saturday, August 19, the Rooms + Spaces in Vancouver at 1740 West Broadway is opening.

The Kelowna location at Orchard Plaza, 1540 Keehn Road and Victoria store at Mayfair, 775 Finlayson Street will open August 26.

A fourth Rooms + Spaces location was announced, but the grand opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Rooms + Spaces was created by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman, who has bought and transformed iconic brands globally, including Toys” R” Us and Babies” R” Us, and Sunrise Records in Canada.