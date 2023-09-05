NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Sep 5 2023, 5:50 pm
Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

Anyone with even the slightest interest in purchasing a home likely knows the stakes in Vancouver, with prices being the highest in Canada, but what kind of home can you get on a budget?

We received some of the cheapest listings available to own in Vancouver last month, courtesy of Roomvu, and one of the homes for sale is just $350,000.

What kind of home does $350,000 get you in Vancouver?

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

Listed by Meagan Baird and Oakwyn Realty, it is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium near Stanley Park.

The condo features 601 sq ft of space, a balcony, and a reasonably spacious-looking layout.

home in vancouver

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

The home inside this concrete building features what the listing calls “peekaboo ocean views” and a common area with a lounge atop the rooftop with more than just a peekaboo.

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

Building amenities include a pool, sauna, and even a gym, and the unit itself comes with a storage unit and a parking spot.

home in vancouver

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

Location is always a central selling point, and this building is near the best cafes and shops the city offers.

home in vancouver

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

On top of the $350,000 entry price, maintenance fees include property taxes, heat, and hot water.

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

To compare buying a home like this to renting in Vancouver, with a 20% down payment, you’d be looking at monthly mortgage payments of around $1,226 plus fees.

Meagan Baird/Oakwyn Realty

For $350,000, you could do worse, but is this worth the cost of buying over renting? Let us know in the comments.

