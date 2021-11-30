17 holiday gift ideas for the most stylish person in your life

The holiday season is so close you can almost feel it but still far enough away to ponder what gifts you want to buy for people on your list.

With malls open and in full swing again this year, it’s easy to revert to the same-old gift ideas you pursued in years past (ugly holiday sweaters, discounted bathrobes, ill-fitting tees — we’ve been there); but where’s the fun in that?

To help spark your inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of thoughtfully fashionable gifts for the most stylish person on your list. Whether it’s a pair of tall leather boots, an on-trend bag for everyday use, or elegant sleepwear, these gifts aren’t the kind to collect dust in one’s closet.

We could all do with some colour in our lives during winter and beyond, and wearing KORITE jewellery is an easy solution. The brand’s Origins collection features bold ammolite showpieces — only found in Alberta — highlighting organic textures and producing vivid colours that dance and interact with light. Everything from the round Origins ring (from $445) to the chain link bracelet (from $995) and chain link necklace (from $1,745) is set in 925 sterling silver, complementing the gemstones in a subtle, understated manner.

Canadian designer Hilary MacMillan has merged trench and shearling styles most fashionably this season with a reimagined winter trench ($295). It’s off-white with contrast piping, meaning it will match almost everything you already have in your wardrobe, and the wrap-around belt allows for a transition to a more tailored fit. If a faux leather trench is on your list, take a look at MacMillan’s striking winter coat edit here.

Your quest to find the perfect black bag is now over: Herschel Supply Co. has created it with the Orion Retreat Crossbody ($149.99). Crafted with genuine leather and lightweight wrinkled nylon, it’s timelessly chic and features a hidden external pocket (in addition to the internal zippered pocket) where you can store essentials with ease. The bag is available in two sizes and a range of different colours to take you from day to night, and its functional design with magnet-fastened straps means you can remove the crossbody strap to rock a clutch as you choose.

By now, we’re collectively masters of quick outfits for grocery store runs and casual dinner outings, which is why a basic sneaker is almost a given for any wardrobe. Veja’s V-10 sneakers ($187.50) are a gorgeous retro-style choice available in several different colourways. Made from sustainable materials using fair trade principles — and with a textured sole and low-top style — these sneakers can do no wrong.

For a romper that you can style for in-office days and wear while unwinding at home, we suggest the Elevate Everyday Romper ($129) by Smash + Tess. The Vancouver-designed one-piece features the best-selling romper fabric the brand is known for — a sustainable rayon from a bamboo and cotton blend — making it super soft against the skin. With oversized sleeves and jogger legs, it can be paired with boots, sneakers, shoes, or your comfiest slippers.

Amid the bustle and preparations for the holidays, it’s easy to forget to take a moment to slow down and connect with yourself. This Tassel Meditation Sit Set (USD $229.60) by Mala Collective can act as a visible reminder to take that time for your mindful journey. The beautifully designed cushions are handmade in India using sustainable fabrics and can enhance your home decor while supporting your practice.

It’s often tough to find a pair of jeans that fit just right, but Vancouver-born brand Decade Studio is changing that with custom-fit denim garments designed for real bodies. Its shape-inclusive jeans are ethically made using 100% Italian cotton denim, and you can use its Ratio-Fit formula to determine the best size and style for you, whether the Pamela – Sintra ($243), Bonnie – Porto ($243), or the Alex – Braga ($243) — available in sizes 25 through 50.

It’s the season for layering shirts over turtlenecks, tees, and sweaters — anything that will lock in warmth. Lucky for us, ecologyst dropped this slightly oversized fit Camel Overshirt ($345) as the ideal second layer for blustery days. Made using camel wool that’s gathered by hand and milled into a soft, insulating fabric (with a similar profile to wool), the shirt has a durable, snug finish, which is exactly what we want for the cold winter days ahead.

Chunky winter boots are having a moment this year, and we’re here for it. Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog is on board while paying homage to the 60s go-go boot with this leather F-Trip Haworth style ($599), complete with custom rubber soles. If they’re not your vibe, maybe The East End Odlum boot ($359) or The Piccolomini platform chelsea boot ($329) would be.

As travel gradually resumes, having functional luggage to take you through the airport with ease is everything. Monos Travel has designed its collection, notably the Carry-On suitcase, to be the optimum travel companion. With premium materials, vegan leather details, whisper-quiet wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, this is luggage you will want to have by your side. Not to mention the fact that the limited-edition terracotta Carry-On ($303) has an old-world meets new world charm.

Stylishly keep your eyes protected from the sun (when it makes an appearance) this winter with a pair of wide frame Charlet Sunglasses ($55) by vegan brand Matt & Nat. The transparent colour frame is an easy match with any outfit and can take you through spring with a polarized lens packing 100% UV protection. The fashionable shades come packaged in a reusable embossed logo pouch.

Denim jackets never go out of style, and the washed Denim Shop Jacket by Herschel Supply Co. is already one that we could see ourselves wearing forever. The unisex jacket ($129.99) dropped as part of the brand’s Herschel Supply Uniform collection of thoughtfully designed classics. It draws inspiration from traditional workwear with a minimalist style featuring three pockets. Available in sizes XS to 2X, the jacket could be styled casually or just as easily dressed up with a belt around the waist.

Give a gift that lends itself to evenings of self-care with an Of Forests & Flowers rectifying clay mask ($92) by Indigenous-owned luxury apothecary and botanical skincare company Poetry of the Gods. Harnessing the power of nature, this gentle, mineral-rich mask marries a bouquet of active botanical extracts from trees, flowers, and roots to cleanse, soothe, and restore the skin. Plus, this made-in-Canada mask can be used as either a daily exfoliant or a purifying treatment when left on for longer.

It’s already cold, and the temperature is going to continue dropping (sorry). But it is more bearable when you have a warmer-than-warm scarf. Enter Frank And Oak’s Fuzzy Scarf ($69.50) in oatmeal. Made using 50% recycled polyester and with a perfectly fuzzy texture, it’s a no-brainer for chilly winter days.

Standard turtlenecks are always a reliable choice, especially if you’re getting ready in a rush. But if you want to add a sophisticated touch to a holiday look this year, go for it with this uber-glam OAK + FORT shoulder cut-out sweater ($78). It’s oversized, bold, and contemporary enough to be worn with a multitude of pant and skirt styles. Dark olive isn’t the only colour option available; there’s black, tawny port, and cobalt blue, too.

It’s not often you find a multifunctional piece that checks the boxes for a cocktail dress, house dress, and nightgown, but a collaboration between Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner and The Sleep Shirt made it happen. The Party Nightie ($225) originally dropped last year, and with a modern feminine aesthetic, it’s timeless. Designed and produced in Canada with 100% crisp white cotton, it’s a dress that could last you (or someone on your list) forever with the right care.

The benefits of a good night’s sleep go a long way, and often, that sliver of light peeking through the curtain is enough to keep you awake. Canadian designer Ellie Mae has released a capsule holiday collection with the Luna silk eye mask ($125) as the answer to those dreaded sleepless nights. Available in colours starry night and purple, this elegantly soft mask has extra padding to help block out light and achieve uninterrupted sleep.