Purdys Chocolatier has prioritized accessibility and inclusion this holiday season with its one-of-a-kind Holiday Braille Box.

Designed for and with the blind and partially sighted community, the box is made with braille orientation tabs, a braille chocolate legend, and a QR code that brings you to an accessible screen-reader version of the legend.

You might also like: Introducing the natural sweetener that's shaking up the candy industry

5 international Tim Hortons menu items we wish were in Canada

3 cheesy, delicious holiday recipes by chef Anna Olson to try this season

“Picking your favourite chocolate from the box is a holiday tradition. And now everyone can do it with our new Holiday Braille Box,” Purdys wrote in an Instagram post.

The box features 18 of Purdys’ most popular chocolates, including the iconic hedgehog we all know and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdys Chocolatier (@purdyschocolatier)

After selling out within a few hours on December 3, The Holiday Braille Box will be available online starting December 15 at purdys.com and in-person starting December 22, 2021, at select Purdys’ locations across the country.

Here is a list of Purdys’ locations where you can get the Holiday Braille Box in Vancouver:

Pacific Centre

Park Royal

Coquitlam Centre

Guildford Town Centre