Hillary Clinton endorses her "friend" Justin Trudeau ahead of election

Sep 17 2021, 1:52 pm
Another notable US politician is throwing their support behind Liberal leader Justin Trudeau just days before the Canadian election.

2016 Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton just shared some kind words about Trudeau on Twitter, calling the politician not only her “friend,” but the best person to run the country.

“I have seen my friend show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action,” Clinton wrote.

“I’m wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday’s election.”

Clinton’s callout comes just a day after former US president Barack Obama gave Trudeau a healthy nod on the same social media platform.

In a tweet, he referred to Trudeau as a friend and reflected on the work they did together.

Obama called Trudeau an effective leader and a strong voice for democratic values.

In just over an hour, the tweet was liked over 30,000 times.

Jagmeet Singh has also had a ringing endorsement from a notable US politician in the days leading up to the polls.

On Friday, US Senator and former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said the NDP, with Singh at the helm, would be the best to lead because they have “stood up for working people” during the pandemic.

“One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need,” Sanders said about Singh on Twitter.

Canada votes in the upcoming election on Monday, September 20.

