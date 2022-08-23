"Badly injured" hiker rescued after 100-foot fall north of Coquitlam

A military helicopter had to be called in Monday night to rescue a hurt hiker who fell off a cliff in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue (SAR) said it got a call at 8:10 pm about a person who fell 100 feet off Barton Point.

Since it was nearly dark and the hiker was “badly injured,” Coquitlam SAR used a Canadian Armed Forces 442 Squadron helicopter to reach the victim.

Rescuers reached the area using an all-terrain vehicle and then on foot using trails in Eagle Ridge. Rescuers loaded the victim onto the helicopter using a hoist and flew them to YVR Airport where they were picked up by an ambulance around midnight.

On Twitter, Coquitlam SAR explained the helicopter was too big to land on a hospital helipad and needed to go to the airport for a safe transfer.

The dramatic rescue north of Coquitlam happened just days after North Shore Rescue fielded four calls in a single day on the weekend — three ankle injuries and one shoulder injury.

BC AdventureSmart encourages hikers to take precautions when heading out on the trails, including filing a trip plan with someone they trust, getting familiar with the route, and taking the essentials — including proper footwear.