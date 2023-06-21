News

Highway to Tofino set to reopen by this weekend

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 21 2023, 7:03 pm
Highway to Tofino set to reopen by this weekend
@TranBC/Twitter

The highway to Tofino has been shut down for most of June, but officials say they now expect it to be open by the weekend.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, Highway 4 is “on track” to open by the weekend to single-lane alternating travel by “June 24-25.”

 

“Crews have cleared the affected stretch of highway of fallen trees and debris from the hillside above and are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen,” said the Ministry.

A temporary concrete barrier wall, and protective mesh curtains suspended by cranes will be put in place to protect against falling rocks and trees while the slope recovers from the wildfire.

Earlier, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that needed to be cleared before reopening.

Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.

fire

The Cameron Bluffs fire by Highway 4 (Drive BC and BC Wildfire Service)

Currently, at a size of around 229 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire is now “under control” according to the BC Wildfire Service and is not expected to spread further.

“BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing to patrol the fire and extinguish hot spots in accessible terrain,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.

While the route is difficult to drive and adds an additional four hours to travel time, it’s made it easier to supply those costal communities with supplies during the highway closure. The detour route will remain open until Highway 4 is completely open once more.

For more information and the latest updates on Highway 4, visit Drive BC.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.