Highway to Tofino set to reopen by this weekend

The highway to Tofino has been shut down for most of June, but officials say they now expect it to be open by the weekend.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, Highway 4 is “on track” to open by the weekend to single-lane alternating travel by “June 24-25.”

#BCHwy4 is on track to open to limited single-lane-alternating travel by June 24-25, 2023. Crews have cleared fallen trees and debris from the hillside above and are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen. Learn more: https://t.co/D34C9w7PdU pic.twitter.com/upj6Q9SgXz — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 20, 2023

“Crews have cleared the affected stretch of highway of fallen trees and debris from the hillside above and are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen,” said the Ministry.

A temporary concrete barrier wall, and protective mesh curtains suspended by cranes will be put in place to protect against falling rocks and trees while the slope recovers from the wildfire.

Earlier, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that needed to be cleared before reopening.

Tree fall resulting from wildfire on #BCHwy4 at Cameron Lake.

The road will remain CLOSED through the weekend, with an update expected on Monday, June 12 at noon.

A detour is in place for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY at this time. https://t.co/eu1pLj62pU pic.twitter.com/Mq1I9zk4lv — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 10, 2023

Wildfire at Cameron Lake Bluffs along #BCHwy4 has created significant danger tree concerns and the highway remains closed. A detour is in place for essential travel only. Update on Monday at noon. Thanks for your patience and understanding. #BCWildfire https://t.co/EV078g7wr7 pic.twitter.com/ser1CTLDIJ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 10, 2023

Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.

Currently, at a size of around 229 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire is now “under control” according to the BC Wildfire Service and is not expected to spread further.

“BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing to patrol the fire and extinguish hot spots in accessible terrain,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.

While the route is difficult to drive and adds an additional four hours to travel time, it’s made it easier to supply those costal communities with supplies during the highway closure. The detour route will remain open until Highway 4 is completely open once more.

For more information and the latest updates on Highway 4, visit Drive BC.