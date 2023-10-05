NewsTransportation

Expect delays as semi truck crash closes Trans-Canada Highway in BC

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Oct 5 2023, 7:04 pm
Expect delays as semi truck crash closes Trans-Canada Highway in BC
Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook

A serious crash in BC has led to a full closure of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge, leading to heavy delays.

There are detours in place for those travelling northbound via Highway 5 and southbound via Highway 1 at Cache Creek. Highway 8 is also open to travel; however, no commercial traffic is permitted on Highway 8 at this time.

Drive BC says the next update will be at 1 pm.

Video on social media shows the crash involved possibly two semi-trucks on a narrow stretch above the river. One of the vehicles appeared to have been transporting ladders, and the area was covered with debris and wreckage. A fire can be seen burning from the other vehicle and had spread to the grassy area nearby.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP and will update this story when details become available.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop