A serious crash in BC has led to a full closure of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge, leading to heavy delays.

⛔REMINDER – #BCHwy1 The highway is CLOSED in both directions approximately 3 km south of Venables Valley Road, 21 km south of #CacheCreek due to a vehicle fire. Assessment in progress. Detour available via #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy5. Next update at 1 pm. ℹ️:https://t.co/nObnMIig0F pic.twitter.com/gIuAIaGUof — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 5, 2023

There are detours in place for those travelling northbound via Highway 5 and southbound via Highway 1 at Cache Creek. Highway 8 is also open to travel; however, no commercial traffic is permitted on Highway 8 at this time.

Drive BC says the next update will be at 1 pm.

Video on social media shows the crash involved possibly two semi-trucks on a narrow stretch above the river. One of the vehicles appeared to have been transporting ladders, and the area was covered with debris and wreckage. A fire can be seen burning from the other vehicle and had spread to the grassy area nearby.

🎥credit Skilled Truckers Canada shows the wreckage from the crash on Highway 1 https://t.co/hEI77b13I4 pic.twitter.com/XBJjJdB5jl — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) October 5, 2023

