Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet closing

As a safety precaution, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is closing overnight Monday because of the expected heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Transportation shared a statement Monday evening to give driver’s a heads up that the route will not be accessible starting 8 pm Monday until 7 am Tuesday.

The Province said there is “the potential of slide activity along the route.”

“Rain and thunderstorms are in Environment Canada’s forecast for the region, which may trigger mud or debris flows down known slide paths,” a statement reads.

The road will be evaluated before it’s expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

Last year, on Highway 99 north of Pemberton, tragically, five people were killed by a mudslide that suddenly came down.

With files from Claire Fenton