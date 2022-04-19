Temporary closure of Highway 1 between Alberta and BC will add 1.5 hours to your drive

If you’re planning a road trip in the coming weeks, you may want to reconsider your route. A stretch of Highway 1 between Alberta and BC will experience a month-long closure as roadwork is done in the Kicking Horse Canyon.

The Government of British Columbia said in a press release that the closure is necessary in order to advance work at more challenging sites within the Highway 1 improvement project.

The portion of highway will be closed from noon on April 19 through May 20, reopening just prior to the Victoria Day long weekend.

The road closure will run between Castle Junction in Banff National Park, Alberta, and Golden, British Columbia.

“This closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions,” said the Government of BC in the release, “such as construction on and adjacent to the existing highway, which includes the placement of heavy equipment on the roadway.”

During this time, traffic will be rerouted via Highways 93S and 95, adding up to 1.5 hours of travel time to your drive. Watch for road signs with information about the alternative routes, and updates about delays will be available online at DriveBC.ca.

“The ministry appreciates people’s patience as this work is carried out,” reads the release. “Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic personnel.”

The Government of BC also advises drivers to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children, and school buses while travelling along the alternative routes.

The construction zone will be opened briefly twice each day for limited local/commuter traffic with prearranged permits. This traffic will be escorted by a pilot vehicle for a half-hour starting at 7 am and 4:30 pm.

Similar escorts will be provided for school buses and emergency vehicles in response mode will be given escorted passage on short notice.

The highway improvements are expected to be completed in winter 2023-24, with this 4.8-kilometre stretch of highway converted from a narrow, winding two-lane road to a modern four-lane standard passage.

So far, the Government of BC says completed work includes installing girders on three bridge and viaduct structures near the eastern end of the project, completing a major rock cut, and installing approximately 200 piles that will support walls and bridges for the improved highway.