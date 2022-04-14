Here are 5 unexpectedly high-paying jobs in the arts field

How many of you were told growing up to not pursue a career in the arts given the smaller salaries — if any? Well, good news for all the creative types out there, this is just simply not true.

Not only is this a massive, industry-spanning field, but there are all sorts of roles within it that play off of people’s different creative and technical talents. Being an artist doesn’t always mean painting on a canvas, rather it can include working as an audio technician on popular podcasts, or helping design a soon-to-be favourite app.

And there are various paths to be taken in the arts, with boutique design schools offering a variety of applied arts programs that help graduates build rewarding, lifelong careers.

To prove our point, we’ve rounded up some intriguing positions that pay pretty handsomely because you shouldn’t have to choose between financial stability and liking what you do.

Production product manager

Approximate average salary — $80,848/ year

If you’re obsessed with fashion, but don’t quite have the knack for sewing, a pursuit in fashion marketing could be the perfect path. Production product managers help get brands’ products made on time. They excel at organization, don’t shy away from taking initiative, and act as a liaison between the business and the people who make its goods.

If this doesn't sound like it's a right fit, no worries — there are various positions within fashion marketing that compensate well. Fashion marketing programs can prepare students to become anything from agent brand representatives to online embroidery store owners.

Architectural designer

Approximate average salary — $71,746 /year

If you love gorgeous buildings, there’s no way you haven’t considered becoming an architect once or twice. As an architectural designer, you’ll plan and design the layouts for buildings under the supervision of a licensed architect. This role also serves as a great example of how art doesn’t always mean free-hand subjectivity, as architecture involves taking measurements and conducting routine calculations alongside creative illustrations.

Interior Design programs can put you in a position to start drafting up your contributions to a city's skyline, with training in state-of-the-art equipment that helps students gain industry-level skills.

Recording engineer

Approximate average salary — $68,787/ year

While this average salary may seem a tad lower than the others at first glance, some recording engineers are compensated between $87,000 and $95,000 per year. Salary is often dependent on the company.

Recording engineers oversee various technical and aesthetic aspects of a recording session, from radio shows to the biggest podcasts in pop culture. They’re responsible for the overall sound of all recorded tracks, ensuring the mixing engineer is receiving strong content, and that the final product is of a high standard.

Game programmer

Approximate average salary — $71,970 /year

It may make sense to consider a career in game programming if you find it difficult to peel yourself away from the console anyways. A game programmer writes the code that creates a video game, working closely with producers and colleges of other strong suits such as game design, art, animation, and sound to translate the project’s vision into a fully functioning and playable game.

And while this field is competitive, it is also consistently booming, leading students to all sorts of high-paying jobs in the world of visual effects.

Associate creative director

Approximate average salary — $111,436/year

That’s right, being a creative director takes strategic vision, industry knowledge, and leadership capabilities — and pays you a pretty penny for all these skillsets.

Often working for advertising agencies or in-house for marketing departments, creative directors work with teams to brainstorm, plan, and execute creative visions through various mediums. This role is all about good ideas, and turning them into something vibrant and tangible. This is a job that many in the arts work their way up to from a wide range of foundations, frequently beginning in the graphic design industry.

