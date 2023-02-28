International Women’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for an extra special way to honour women and girls who are building a better future this year, there’s one in particular that is far simpler (and more delicious) than you might expect.

To commemorate the achievements of women as part of the global movement on Wednesday, March 8, Hershey Canada is releasing exclusive HER for SHE chocolate bars that have a courageous backstory.

The limited-edition treats are made exclusively to spotlight young women taking phenomenal strides in their local communities to make the world a better place and shape a fairer future for all.

Each HER for SHE bar will feature special packaging designed by Canadian artist Gosia Komorski, created in partnership Girl Up, an organization focused on building an equitable world for girls and women. Girl Up helps champion this cause by providing

young people with leadership training, tools, and community to help enact social

change.

Five different women will be featured with their own uniquely designed chocolate bar: Autumn Peltier, Indigenous rights and water activist, and chief water commissioner for Anishinabek Nation; Fae Johnstone, executive director/co-owner of Wisdom2Action Consulting, which works through a 2SLGBTQIA+-informed lens; Rita Audi, co-founder of Period Pop-Up to bring fair access to menstrual products worldwide; Naila Moloo, a 16-year-old that’s revolutionizing climate solutions with new technology; and Kélicia Massala, co-founder of the Girl Up Québec chapter.



Thanks to Hershey this year, showing your support for these trailblazers and for International Women’s Day is as easy as enjoying a tasty sweet. And, along with the beautifully-designed packaging to increase the visibility of these powerful women, Hershey Canada will also be releasing videos that share their impressive personal stories far and wide, which you can watch on their social media pages.

To help support the cause even more, you can join the conversation by spotlighting the strong, influential women that you look up to as heroes all year round. Whether they be activists, stars, or people in your own life, Hershey Canada wants you to shout out these women in the comments sections of the inspirational videos on the @hersheyscanada‘s Instagram.

For every comment made, Hershey will donate $1 to Girl Up for up to $10k until March 18. The social media-driven initiative will be bolstered by an additional $30,000 donation to the organization, making $40,000 in total contributions from everyone’s favourite chocolate brand.

So show you care and help Hershey Canada push for social justice this International Women’s Day by picking up a limited edition bar and discovering more women’s stories online on Hersheys Canada’s Instagram page. And, be sure to recognize women in your own life who are making a positive impact on the future by tagging them on @hersheyscanada!