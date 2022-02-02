Herschel has arrived on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver with a new flagship location.

The Vancouver-based company has moved into 1080 Robson Street (formerly occupied by the shuttered BCBG Max Azria), marking their fourth retail location in North America.

Like everything the trailblazing brand does, the space is more than just a retail store — but an entire lifestyle experience curated by the Herschel Supply Design Studio with art, digital experiences, and live events.

Herschel’s signature array of classically designed backpacks are a centerpiece of the 2,800 sq ft space, which also includes their expanded apparel collections, outerwear, hats and other accessories in the experiential space.

“At Herschel Supply, we offer classic products with a modern twist, and that design ethos extends to the way we think about retail too,” says Managing Director Lyndon Cormack, who co-founded Herschel Supply with his brother Jamie in 2009.

“Retail is an opportunity to have fun and foster community, we wanted to make sure that our store reflected that by creating a space that inspires creativity and connection,” he also said in a release.

The company doubles down on its #WellTraveled hashtag by paying homage to their community’s past (and future) journeys around the globe. The store also acts as a uniquely curated gallery, showcasing large scale artwork, rugs, vintage pieces and other unique knick knacks blending hometown Vancouver roots with the company’s love of adventure.

Travel is, of course, a theme in Herschel’s product offerings too: the new store has an area dedicated to their stylish hard-shell luggage cases, available in two carry-on styles and several, larger checked bag sizes. For those with a preference for soft luggage bags, those are available too.

Th eclectic space elevates Herschel’s go-to neutral palette alongside bright pops of pinks, citrus hues and royal blue. Opposites attract in this IG-worthy space: tritty concrete floors, industrial racks and transformable wall hardware are offset by marble accents, white oak furniture pieces, and high contract floor fixtures.

The company’s love of technology is also represented through a custom digital sidewalk installation that shoots motion video back into the space. Unique details are also present in the fitting room area, which displays a cascading photo essay.

Beyond their signature bags, luggage and apparel, the Robson store boasts a curated reading area with magazines and books dubbed the Herschel Supply Book Fair. Topics include some of their favourite things, such as travel, music/film, architecture and photography.

Like the Gastown store, the space will aims to serve its community by being a platform for musicians, artists and other creates with speaker series, events, artist-in-residence programs and workshops.

The store will be opening this week and hours will be: Monday to Saturday: 10am to 8 pm and Sundays: 11 am to 7pm. Grand Opening Weekend on February 4 to 6, which will feature a local DJ, product giveaways and complimentary drinks from Coffee Bike Vancouver. The first 300 customers will also get a limited edition Herschel Supply Robson tote bag.

Herschel opened their very first retail outpost in Vancouver’s Gastown back in June 2018 with an expansive 5,000 sq ft space. The brand also has a location at Metropolis at Metrotown and McArthurGlen Designer Outlets.

Herschel’s HQ remains Vancouver-based on Gastown’s Alexander Street. The company appointed its first CEO Jon Hoerauf in March 2021.