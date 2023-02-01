“I’m not going anywhere”: Herdman says he's committed to Canada Soccer

John Herdman says he’s staying put.

Herdman, the men’s team’s coach since 2018 after a seven-year stint in charge of Canada’s women, says he isn’t going anywhere amidst a report that he’s been in talks with New Zealand to take over their men’s national team.

“Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement Wednesday. “I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I have turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football. To our Canadian players and our fans, I want to reiterate my commitment to Canada Soccer and the growing of this program. At the World Cup in Qatar, our men showed the world that they belong at that level. I’m not going anywhere.

“We still have a job to do, and the objective is to take this team to the next level in 2026.”

A statement from Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Head Coach John Herdman 🍁 pic.twitter.com/Qnung905Hj — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 1, 2023

New Zealand-based outlet Newshub reported earlier Wednesday that Herdman was on the move.

“Newshub understands the 47-year-old has agreed [to the] terms, although contracts haven’t been signed, and his appointment cannot yet be considered a done deal,” Newshub’s Andrew Gourdie reported.

“While it’s unclear what factors could scupper the deal, prominent football sources described Herdman as ‘the clear top pick’ for NZF officials, after completing a thorough recruitment process.”

Herdman led Canada into its first World Cup appearance since 1986, guiding his group through a qualifying campaign where they finished top of the CONCACAF group. Canada went winless at the World Cup, losing all three games in the group stage to Belgium and eventual semi-finalists Croatia and Morocco.

Canada Soccer Statement: John Herdman’s Commitment to Canada Soccer 🍁 pic.twitter.com/B1VyxGHFQC — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 1, 2023

He currently has a record of 32 wins, five draws, and 13 losses in charge of Canada.

Herdman remains under contract with the Canadian men’s team through the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, USA, and Mexico.

“The Canada Soccer Board of Directors has full confidence in John Herdman,” said Canada Soccer president Dr. Nick Bontis. “John presented the Men’s National Team plan for 2023 at our Board meeting this past weekend, and it was received favourably by the Directors. He also described longer-term plans for 2024 and 2025, for which we were all supportive.

“We all look forward to having John be our Men’s National Team Head Coach throughout the term of his contract.”

Canada’s next match is scheduled for March 25 against Curacao in a CONCACAF Nations League match.