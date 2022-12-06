Construction has officially commenced on a new replacement building for Henry Hudson Elementary School in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

This project is part of the long list of schools in need of a seismic upgrade or complete replacement, with the provincial government and Vancouver School Board (VSB) previously deciding a full replacement is the best course to take for this particular location.

This will be a new three-storey building, with the first two levels dedicated for school uses, and the third level as a “neighbourhood learning centre” — a major childcare facility.

With a capacity for about 400 students, the Henry Hudson building will essentially be a one-for-one seat replacement of the existing school.

The neighbourhood learning centre continues the municipal government’s new approach in partnership with VSB to co-locate childcare facilities within new elementary school and high school buildings, typically within the top floor. The third level will accommodate the new additional 69-space childcare facility, and a replacement space for the existing 67 before- and after-school care spaces and the 20-space pre-school. Vancouver-based architectural firm HCMA is behind the building’s design.

The provincial government committed $33 million towards the new school, and VSB covered another $1 million. The City of Vancouver is funding an additional $11.2 million specifically for the childcare facility. This brings the total cost of the project to over $45 million.

The recently completed new seismic replacement building for Sir Sandford Fleming Elementary School also incorporated a childcare facility on the top level. The same will also be achieved for the future seismic replacement of Eric Hamber Secondary School, which will have a 69-space childcare facility on its fourth level.

“I’m proud of the work we’re doing in Vancouver and throughout BC to invest in seismically safer learning environments for students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care, in a statement. “It’s exciting to see construction start on Henry Hudson Elementary, and with the addition of a neighbourhood learning centre for child care spaces, we will enhance the services and benefits for families and students for years to come.”

The new building will be constructed on the west side of the school block at 1551 Cypress Street — the southeast corner of the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Maple Street. It will replace the school’s existing field, which allows the existing school building to remain open during construction.

After the new building reaches completion, the existing 112-year-old building will be demolished, and its footprint converted into a replacement field.

The new school building is expected to be ready for students by Spring 2025.

“A key priority of the Vancouver School District is to ensure all students attend seismically safe schools as quickly as possible,” said Victoria Jung, the elected board chair of VSB.

“We are pleased to hear the seismic work is underway, as it brings us another step closer to making more schools in the district seismically safe.”

However, the provincial government and VSB have seen some criticism over the years for the capacity replacement design of Henry Hudson Elementary School, instead of pursuing a new larger school with added capacity to meet the potential high enrolment demand over the coming decades.

Henry Hudson is located in very close proximity to Squamish First Nation’s Senakw development, which is expected to see a population of up to 9,000 residents upon its full completion by 2033. Concord Pacific is also envisioning a high-density redevelopment of the former Molson brewery into a mixed-use complex with thousands of homes.

Moreover, the school is within the municipal government’s Broadway Plan area, where high-density redevelopment will provide homes for 50,000 additional residents over the next three decades.