With summer in full swing, now is the time to find your perfect summer cocktail that effortlessly vibes with your ingenuity, creativity, and provocative style. Sound like a summer dream? Dream on!

Cue Hendrick’s Gin, the playful and curiously handcrafted spirit that’ll take your summer cocktails to the next level, and beyond.

Now, Hendrick’s remarkably balanced taste is infused with fragrant rose and cooling cucumber, proving a unique taste — believe me when I say this isn’t your ordinary gin.

I got a special opportunity to try out some of Hendrick’s Gin products and can confidently say I’ve found my drink of choice for the summer! Here’s some inspiration to find yours.

Hendrick’s playful propriety blend of 11 botanicals, like aromatic juniper and citrusy coriander seeds, dance a flavourful tango on the tongue, with a seamlessly smooth sip as the crescendo. It’s a refreshingly light and complex performance that always gets a standing ovation.

To make this dance even more intricate, each batch of Hendrick’s Gin is painstakingly crafted 500 litres at a time like it always has been for over three decades. Call it “absurdly inefficient,” or “absolutely ingenious,” this crucial step delivers a punchy, authentic, and one-of-a-kind gin.

I found Hendrick’s Gin to be simply refreshing with a blooming flavour profile that was made the star in the summer classic Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic. To make your own, just combine with tonic water, stir lightly in a highball glass with cubed ice, and garnish with three thinly sliced cucumber rounds, of course!

Equally as refreshing, the Hendrick’s Cucumber Spritz combines sparkling wine and soda with a cucumber and mint garnish. I loved the bubbly, summery concoction, and was totally obsessed with the touch of minty flavours! My vote? 10/10.

The newest addition from yore, Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret

The newest member of Hendrick’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret has been decadently crafted with the spirited souls in mind.

Taking inspiration from a popular and fruity 17th-century libation, Grand Cabaret is rich, luxurious, and lightly indulgent — and it has a high chance of becoming your new summer go-to.

Hendrick’s Master Distiller and alchemist Lesley Gracie has perfectly balanced the flavours of sun-ripened stone fruit and deliciously sweet herbs that can only be enhanced when pouring Grand Cabaret into your favourite summer cocktail.

Of course, you can never go wrong with the classic G&T (just replace your OG Hendrick’s with the Grand Cabaret), it is a classic after all!

For times that call for a fancy touch, try the Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret Royale with cranberry, lime, sugar, and top with Champagne for a decadent drink. You can’t go wrong with a fruity and bubbly cocktail!

Add something unusual to your summer lineup

You know who you are and you know what you like, and if you fit into the curious mindset, Hendrick’s Gin is ripe for discovery.

Incredibly refreshing, light, and punchy at the same time, I found Hendrick’s Gin to be extremely refined, and overall yummy. With its intriguing blend of cucumber and rose, I know I’m tasting a unique gin that stands out from the crowd. Talk about gin-tastic!

Start your Hendrick’s Gin journey today by visiting the website to learn more about Hendrick’s products and explore delicious recipes.

Find your Hendrick’s fav, anywhere in Canada. You can browse products online in Ontario, BC, and Quebec, and at local liquor stores in Alberta.