Whether you’re heading for a picnic with friends or lounging in the garden, summer cocktails are a refreshing companion to a sunny Canadian day spent outdoors.

Inspired by Hendrick’s Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s fascination with watching pollinating bees and butterflies, Hendrick’s Gin just launched Flora Adora, a new limited-release gin infused with an enticingly fresh floral bouquet, making it the perfect gin for the sunny season.

To get you curious about how you can level up your summer drinks, here are five summer cocktails that take full advantage of Hendrick’s Flora Adora.

An ode to these pollinators, bees are a vital part of our ecosystem, and this drink helps to celebrate all they do.

A sweet treat that’s made from 50 ml Hendrick’s Flora Adora, 25 ml of each lime juice and honey, and a bar spoon of vanilla extract, this is an easy cocktail for a dewy brunch or a patio party.

Just shake these ingredients up together, strain them into a chilled Nick and Nora glass, give it a splash of sparkling wine, and top it with a garnish of cucumber and edible flowers to get you buzzing with excitement.

Pro tip: Rinse a glass in water and shake off excess before chilling for maximum frosty effect.

Fresh, fruity, and floral, dive in and explore everything your garden has to offer in this refined cocktail perfect for relaxing at home or as a simple aperitif.

With 50 ml of Hendrick’s Flora Adora, 25 ml of each lemon juice and simple syrup, you gently stir these simple ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice, mint, and raspberries. Top it off with some soda water and a wheel of cucumber for a deliciously balanced cocktail.

If you’re looking for one of the best summer cocktails that’s outstanding in its field (get it?), a Spritz on the Ritz is one way you can elevate your soirée.

Into a chilled glass, stir together 50 ml Hendrick’s Flora Adora, 25 ml of each pineapple juice and Aperol, 12 ml simple syrup, and a splash of soda water to get the perfect base. Once it’s all mixed, garnish with cucumber wheels, pineapple wedges and edible flowers to make your cup pop.

A rich, tart cocktail perfect for a lavish occasion, the ever-seductive Clover Club is an excellent choice for someone looking to expand their cocktail repertoire.

Combine 50 ml Hendrick’s Flora Adora, 25 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice, 20 ml raspberry syrup, and one whole egg white in a shaker with ice. Shake all these ingredients until the shaker gets cold, and double strain into a chilled coupette.

A classic for a reason, Hendrick’s Flora Adora gin takes this fresh drink to a realm of botanical bliss.

In a highball glass filled with cubed ice, stir 150 ml of tonic water with 50 ml of Hendrick’s Flora Adora and top up any remaining space with soda water. Garnish with a single cucumber round and enjoy at almost any outdoor occasion.

To further bloom your curiosity for this new refreshing gin, Hendrick’s Flora Adora is available now at your local liquor retailer. With plenty of summer cocktail recipes like these, it’s sure to keep you mixing the unusual — responsibly — all summer long.