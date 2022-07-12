Heathrow Airport asks airlines to stop selling summer tickets as passenger traffic soars
Unfortunately, this cap will be enforced during the peak of summer vacation season, starting today and ending on September 11.
To give our passengers a better, more reliable service this summer and to keep our colleagues safe – we’ll be implementing a departing passenger cap of 100k from today to 11 Sept. Read more from our CEO about why we’re doing this here: https://t.co/kf3WdJeLbe pic.twitter.com/bJSlf3L95f
— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 12, 2022
Heathrow Airport began recruiting more staff in November to make sure service needs would be met once travel bounces back in the summer. But despite the preparation, the airport is inundated with high passenger traffic, leading to the difficult decision of implementing the capacity cap.
The airport is also advising passengers to arrive no earlier than three hours before their flight, and take their laptops and devices out of the bags in advance to quicken security checks.
Last month, Air Canada announced it’ll be cancelling several summer flights to ensure better service quality as well amid staffing shortages and booming travel plans.
Follow Channels and Categories