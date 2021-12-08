hayu announces exciting holiday contest that you can enter right now

The holiday season is officially in full force, which means it’s all-hands-on-deck when it comes to decorating our homes, gift shopping, and preparing for holiday parties.

During these often hectic few weeks, it’s important to make time to bask in the magic of this season with friends and family — think festive movie nights at home with plenty of snacks on standby.

To help ensure your film night is a hit and in celebration of the release of The Housewives of The North Pole, hayu Canada, the only all-reality-TV streaming service that delivers thousands of hours of content in one place, is giving away holiday-perfect prize packages to four lucky winners — we’re talking an at-home viewing kit to watch the movie with three friends.

The festively fun viewing kit will include the following: a one-year hayu subscription code; a sugar cookie decorating kit; embroidered plush robes — one for you and each of your three friends; Housewives holiday cards; hot chocolate bombs; gourmet candy; a hayu-branded throw blanket; hayu-branded socks; a hayu-branded candle.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is follow Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways series in your city and look out for the prize up for grabs. Whether you’re in Calgary, Edmonton, or Vancouver, simply like the post on Instagram and tag two friends in the comments that you’d like to watch The Housewives of The North Pole with.

The holiday film, starring beloved Housewife Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Soulmates, Life in Pieces), will be available to stream exclusively on hayu from December 10.

Without giving away too much detail, we can tell you that characters Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) — the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont — have won the best holiday house decorating competition for nine consecutive years.

However, just days before Christmas, the pair have a friendship-ending argument that sparks a town-wide feud. At the same time, a national magazine writer catches wind of the happenings and hopes to make a name for herself with the expose.

If The Housewives of The North Pole leaves you wanting more Real Housewives drama, hayu has you covered. As the ‘Home of the Housewives,’ you can catch hours of The Real Housewives on-demand and available to stream on hayu — with every series and episode starting from season one through to the latest episode.

Binge-watch fan favourites like The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Melbourne, plus, catch the brand-new seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Porsha’s Family Matters, and coming up on December 21, the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Miami.

It’s going to be a long, cold winter, so the timing to catch up on watching these always-entertaining shows couldn’t be better if you ask us.

If you haven’t tried hayu yet, why not gift yourself a subscription for the season? It costs just $5.99 per month to watch reality TV to your heart’s content. What could be better?

There are no contracts involved, and you also have the option to try the subscription for free to see if it’s your jam. Another good aspect is that hayu is available on multiple devices; you can use it on your phone, laptop, tablet, select consoles, and connect it to your smart TV through the app.

For more information and to subscribe to get unlimited access to all the most popular reality TV shows, head to hayu.com.