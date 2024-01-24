Deadline to resolve Metro Vancouver transit strike issued by BC government

BC’s Labour Minister Harry Bains issued a statement Wednesday morning about the transit strike that’s been making commuting difficult for people around Metro Vancouver.

He stopped short of mandating workers back to work but said a mediator has been brought in to work on the parties for up to six days. After that, the mediator will issue non-binding recommendations, which the unions and employers will have five days to accept or reject.

If the maximum bargaining time is used, both sides may not make a decision until February 7.

The special mediator is Vince Ready, who Bains said has a long and distinguished record of settling disputes.

“”Not having transit service is a huge challenge for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on it,” Bains said. “With his appointment, the parties have all the tools they need to reach an agreement, and I thank them for agreeing to work with him to end this dispute.”

Coast Mountain Bust Company said in a statement it welcomes the appointment of a special mediator, and is hopeful the union will pause job action while mediation takes place.

“This is good news for the hundreds of thousands of people who have had their lives disrupted this week,” CMBC president and general manager Michael McDaniel said.

Many buses in the region stopped running Monday and Tuesday, and rideshare prices spiked as people tried to find alternate ways to get to school or work. The SeaBus completely stopped as well.

Buses are running again Wednesday for a mandated pause in the strike, but labour action could escalate next week with a shutdown of SkyTrain service possible as early as January 29.