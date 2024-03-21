SVNS Hard 7UP has arrived at BCLIQUOR and we had to give it a try

It’s beginning to taste a lot like summer! As the snow melts away and the sun shines just a little brighter, exciting new drinks are landing at BCLIQUOR to get you ready for warmer months — including a new soda and seltzer brand that brings together the taste of the number one lemon-lime flavour in Canada with alcohol.

The highly-anticipated SVNS Hard 7UP is now available in two flavours: Original and Lemonade.

Joining these bubbly innovations are some new Cutwater ready-to-drink cocktails — tequila margarita, tequila paloma, and rum mojito — all of which will be available as a 4-pack. You can also get them as a single-serve can exclusively at BCLIQUOR.

With summer fast approaching, we’re already on the hunt for the perfect bevvy to sip as we soak up the sun in the park. And, if we’re being honest, we’re looking to up our game this year with something a little more flavourful than the same old seltzers.

So, naturally, we had to give these delicious new BCLIQUOR additions a try to see if they’re worthy of stocking our coolers this year.

SVNS Hard 7UP Original offers refreshing 7UP taste with vodka, zero grams of sugar per 355mL can, and 7% alc/vol.

It’s simple, but we were really impressed by this one! It’s crisp and light with a taste that’s oh-so-refreshing — making it the perfect drink for a hot summer day.

This lemonade variation has a slightly more indulgent flavour than the original option, offering the perfect amount of sweetness without being too saccharine. The lemonade taste also helps deliver the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Just like the original flavour, this too has zero grams of sugar per 335mL can and 7% alc/vol.

This zesty, ready-to-drink cocktail rivals some of the margaritas poured at your favourite bars! It features a bold tequila aroma with bright notes of lime and orange. It’s also made with real tequila, triple sec and is 12.5% alc/vol.

If you want to elevate this already delicious drink, pour it into a glass over ice, salt the rim, add a lime wedge garnish, and enjoy on a hot summer day.

These vibrant and citrusy flavours popping out of this cocktail will whisk your thoughts away to the Caribbean. It combines smooth tequila and flavoured grapefruit soda — resulting in a sweet and sparkling cocktail at 7% alc/vol.

This is delicious poured over ice or enjoyed straight from the can!

This ready-to-drink Mojito has both a bold, fresh taste and is refreshing on the palate. It’s made with white rum, soda water, mint, and lime flavours.

Simple yet sophisticated, this one was one of our favourites! And at 5.9% alc/vol., it’s perfect if you’re looking for a lighter cocktail option.

Why not try these new summer staples for yourself? Head to your nearest BCLIQUOR or find more info here. And as always, enjoy responsibly.