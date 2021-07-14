Man facing charges following Islamophobic attack on mother and daughter

A 40-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following an alleged Islamophobic attack on Monday.

According to Hamilton Police, the arrest was related to “a hate crime” in Ancaster Meadowlands.

“On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 9:30 pm, a mother and daughter were walking through a parking lot in a plaza in the Ancaster Meadowlands. An interaction occurred after a vehicle pulling out of a parking spot almost struck one of the victims,” said police.

“The interaction escalated with the suspect uttering threats towards the victims while using slurs targeting the Muslim community.”

Police said the victims ran and hid behind bushes as the suspect searched for them.

The suspect eventually located them and threatened to kill them, said police.

One of the victims ran screaming for help, and witnesses intervened, and the suspect fled the area.

Police later said they arrested the man, who was not identified. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges.

UPDATE:

Hamilton Police have arrested a 40-Year-Old Male from Hamilton in relations to this Hate-Crime

He will appear in court tomorrow for the following charges: * Utter Threat to Cause Death x 3

* Assault with a weapon x 2

* Dangerous operation

* Fail to Comply Probation — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 13, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was deeply disturbed by the reports of the attack.

I’m deeply disturbed by reports of an Islamophobic attack on Muslim women in Hamilton yesterday – and I strongly condemn this violent, hateful, and abhorrent behaviour. It has no place in our country or any of our communities. We will continue to stand together and take action. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 13, 2021

“I’m deeply disturbed by reports of an Islamophobic attack on Muslim women in Hamilton yesterday — and I strongly condemn this violent, hateful, and abhorrent behaviour,” said Trudeau on Twitter.

“It has no place in our country or any of our communities. We will continue to stand together and take action.”

Police are urging witnesses to these incidents to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch Acting Detective Sergeant Michael Hall at 905-546-3851.