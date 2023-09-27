The scariest day of the year is less than a month away — no, not the tax return deadline, that’s in April — and if you haven’t yet picked out the perfect costume, maybe Spirit Halloween can guide you in the fright direction with its top trending costumes of 2023.

Spirit’s top trending costume theme is obvious, but some surprises are on the list.

Without further a-boo, here’s a look at Spirit Halloween’s most popular costume choices this year.

Barbieween

Yes, Barbieween, that’s Spirit Halloween’s term, not ours.

It’s no surprise that the blockbuster film Barbie is inspiring the most popular costume ideas this Halloween.

In fact, the costumes are so popular this year that a selection of Barbie-related costumes are already sold out on Spirit’s website, including the “Adult Skating Ken Costume.”

The Little Mermaid

Another top Halloween costume choice is inspired by a major movie release from 2023, The Little Mermaid. However, most of the trending choices are inspired by the classic 1989 animated film that the 2023 version was inspired by.

Horror movie-inspired costumes

You can’t have a good list of best costumes without some inspired by horror flicks, and this year, thanks to so many reboots and remakes, there are plenty to choose from.

Ghostface, from the Scream films, was a popular choice in the early 2000s thanks to the blockbuster film from Wes Craven, but thanks to the recent reboot, it’s hip to be Ghostface again.

Other popular choices include officially licensed monster costumes from Universal (Frankenstein, The Invisible Man) and Chucky of Child’s Play.

One of the less obvious choices this year is Huggy Wuggy, a character featured in a horror game called Huggy Wuggy.

If you need some Halloween entertainment, Spirit even has its own version of Monopoly available for purchase, and the costume retailer says it’s so fun it’s scary!

Have you picked out your 2023 Halloween costume yet? Let us know in the comments.