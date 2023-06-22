Road closures coming for Vancouver Half Marathon this weekend (MAP)

Road closures are coming to the west side of the city this Sunday for the Vancouver Half Marathon.

The 21-kilometre race on June 25 starts at the south end of the University of British Columbia campus. Runners head south down Marine Drive to the base of Pacific Spirit Park, then turn back north to loop around campus, run past Spanish Banks, continue along Point Grey Road, and finish at Kitsilano Beach.

The race officially starts at 7:30 am, but runners will be on-site much earlier to secure their belongings and find their place. Drivers should expect road closures to last from 4 am (near UBC) until 11 am (near the finish line).

Parts of Marine Drive, Alma Street, Point Grey Road, Cornwall Avenue, and Arbutus Street will be closed for the race. You can see a complete list below.

Vancouver Police Department officers will be on-site to facilitate access to some residents who live near the run route.

The half-marathon expects to bring 5,000 runners along the UBC, Point Grey, and Kitsilano route.