Calling all wine lovers in and around BC! It’s that time of year again — the Half Corked Marathon is fast approaching.

The annual fun run takes place on the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos, in tandem with other highlights from the weekend like the Primavera Dinner and the Party at the Finish Line.

This year it’s going down on September 10.

Historically, in order to register for the marathon hopeful participants have had to enter a lottery system for a chance to purchase tickets.

But now, for the first time in a decade, you can actually purchase tickets directly and secure your space at the event.

Skip the Lottery tickets are now available for purchase via Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s website until Friday June 24 at 5 pm.

Folks are able to buy themselves a single ticket by setting up a profile online.

So if you’ve been itching to get in the grape game (aka the funnest wine run around), be sure to snag your ticket while you can, they wont last long!