Pro golfer Adam Hadwin had most Canadian reaction ever to getting tackled by security guard

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin couldn’t contain his excitement on Sunday — and ended up getting the meme treatment in response.

On the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood, fellow Canadian Nick Taylor hit a spectacular 72-foot eagle putt to win the Canadian Open — becoming the first Canadian in 69 years to win the tournament on home soil.

Hadwin subsequently rushed the green with a bottle of champagne to try to celebrate with his pal Taylor, but a course security guard didn’t exactly recognize the 35-year-old golfer, who finished 12th in the tournament.

Hadwin was tackled to the ground before it was quickly told to the guard that this was simply a happy friend, not a drunk fan rushing the course.

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

But on a historic day for Canadian golf, the tackle victim appeared to take things in stride.

Images and videos from different angles kept surfacing, with Hadwin tweeting, “Put it in the Louvre,” alongside one of the photos of him getting taken down.

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, added that her husband apologized to the guard for making him work a little harder.

“I’m thrilled to report that [Adam] is still among the land of the living and, in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted.

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

“So many things to take in with every new POV,” she added.

Omg I can’t handle these different angles. The security guard’s laser focus on his target. Adam’s commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV 💀😂 https://t.co/4SlIfznmJK — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

A win for their country 🇨🇦 Canadian players watched on as @NTaylorGolf59 won @RBCCanadianOpen with an unreal 72-foot eagle. pic.twitter.com/kYtun47ceH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2023

At the very least, Hadwin probably learned that even at the biggest golf event in his home country, he still has a bit of work to do before becoming a household name.