Pro golfer Adam Hadwin had most Canadian reaction ever to getting tackled by security guard

Adam Laskaris
Jun 12 2023, 2:24 pm
Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin couldn’t contain his excitement on Sunday — and ended up getting the meme treatment in response.

On the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood, fellow Canadian Nick Taylor hit a spectacular 72-foot eagle putt to win the Canadian Open — becoming the first Canadian in 69 years to win the tournament on home soil.

Hadwin subsequently rushed the green with a bottle of champagne to try to celebrate with his pal Taylor, but a course security guard didn’t exactly recognize the 35-year-old golfer, who finished 12th in the tournament.

Hadwin was tackled to the ground before it was quickly told to the guard that this was simply a happy friend, not a drunk fan rushing the course.

But on a historic day for Canadian golf, the tackle victim appeared to take things in stride.

Images and videos from different angles kept surfacing, with Hadwin tweeting, “Put it in the Louvre,” alongside one of the photos of him getting taken down.

Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, added that her husband apologized to the guard for making him work a little harder.

“I’m thrilled to report that [Adam] is still among the land of the living and, in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted.

“So many things to take in with every new POV,” she added.

At the very least, Hadwin probably learned that even at the biggest golf event in his home country, he still has a bit of work to do before becoming a household name.

