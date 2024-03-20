Where to stay in Vancouver? This guide breaks down which neighbourhood is best

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming. Will you be living somewhere safe? Is it in your budget? Will you like the location? Well, a new report is trying to answer these questions to help make the transition into the big city of Vancouver less daunting.

“Finding the perfect place to stay can make or break your journey in the city, regardless of whether you’re in town long-term or just for a month or two,” Canadian rental listing platform liv.rent writes.

This is why it compiled a handy guide to the best places to stay for those who are new to the city.

Of course, different neighbourhoods offer a variety of pros and cons and “play a large role in shaping your experience as a newcomer.”

So here are five popular neighbourhood options liv.rent suggests newcomers could stay:

Downtown Vancouver

Average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit: $2,815 per month

Of course, living downtown in Vancouver will offer the typical hustle and bustle found in urban atmospheres, so it’s perfect for people looking for convenience and excitement.

“With its proximity to major attractions like Stanley Park, Granville Island, and Robson Street’s shopping district, along with excellent public transportation options, Downtown provides easy access to everything the city has to offer,” liv.rent explained.

Yaletown

Average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit: $2,815 per month

This area is perfect for those looking for a trendy and Instagram-worthy vibe.

The neighbourhood is nestled along the waterfront, where many warehouses have turned into chic lofts, upscale boutiques, and trendy eateries can be found.

“This vibrant neighbourhood is perfect for newcomers who enjoy the mix of urban living and waterfront charm, along with its proximity to the seawall for leisurely strolls and outdoor activities,” liv.rent said.

Kitsilano

Average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit: $2,573 per month

Meanwhile, for those who are a little more laid back, love beach culture, and despite the stunning North Shore mountain views, Kitsilano is the neighbourhood for you.

Here, you’ll find yoga studios, an array of cafes, boutique shops and plenty of outdoor activities.

Mount Pleasant

Average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit: $2,581 per month

Here in Mount Pleasant, you will find an artistic community known to be close to the downtown core but far enough to enjoy residential life.

“With its diverse range of dining options, craft breweries, and unique shops, Mount Pleasant offers a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere that appeals to young professionals and families alike,” liv.rent added.

Commercial Drive

Average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit: $2,449 per month

Also known as “The Drive,” Commercial Drive is a multicultural neighbourhood loved for its vibrancy.

There are an array of eateries, boutiques, and exciting street festivals.

“The Drive offers a unique and inclusive atmosphere that embodies the spirit of Vancouver’s cultural diversity,” liv.rent said.

Short-term or long-term stays

Depending on how long you are staying in Vancouver, multiple options exist.

liv.rent suggests for people staying for more than six months, signing a lease agreement is likely your best option.

“These can range from apartments to houses and condos and offer renters the most flexibility in terms of where to live,” it said.

By renting, newcomers can find some stability, but renting in Vancouver can be competitive due to the limited options.

“Long-term leases also require a commitment, which may not be suitable for those uncertain about their plans or needing flexibility,” liv.rent added.

However, while it can be more expensive, short-term rentals do exist and are great solutions for people visiting Vancouver for a few months.

Meanwhile, for people staying for a few weeks, subletting, booking hotels or hostels are all options at your disposal.