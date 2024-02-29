Redefining modern living on BC’s Sumas Mountain, Mann Group is working to introduce a new chapter to East Abbotsford’s distinguished landscape with its elevated new community, Grovemont.

Offering the best of both suburban convenience and tranquil rural life, Grovemont is strategically located in East Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley, making your new commute a breeze by providing easy access to Highway One, Sumas Border, Abbotsford International Airport, and Lougheed Highway.

Select homes at Grovemont provide an ideal location in between a lush greenbelt and expansive vistas of Sumas Valley and Mt. Baker — giving you a serene and stunning backdrop to your daily life.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your space, reduce your maintenance costs, or want to get in on the vibrant community living right on top of Sumas Mountain, you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your new forever home in Grovemont.

The expansive rooftop patios are designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living experiences and are perfect for an outdoor summer party with the advantage of both a BBQ and firepit hookup included. The built-in hot tub connections and the option to mount a TV allow you to maximize your downtime and create the ultimate wellness oasis.

Within the community, residents will have access to a plethora of outdoor amenities, including a walking loop around the property, a bocce court, a putting green, and outdoor fitness equipment. Nearby parks and woodland trails will help you connect with the abundant nature found in Sumas Mountain’s protected greenspace.

These spacious four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath executive townhomes also give you ample living space. Between the finished basements, over-height side-by-side garages with storage space with EV adaptability, and powder rooms on the main floor, you’ll have added comforts and room to grow or downsize into your new home.

You’ll get kitchens adorned with must-have features like integrated high-end appliances, a pot filler above the stove, and a beverage fridge. Bedrooms will be near your laundry room and come equipped with luscious ensuite bathrooms featuring a Japanese wet room — bath enclosed in a frameless shower.

Don’t forget the 8-inch wide-plank laminate flooring through the main and lower levels, with durable and low-maintenance staircases.

The beauty in these homes isn’t just found on the surface; Mann Group has taken extra care to build Grovemont’s advanced steel-frame building technology.

Not only will this add more longevity to your home, but it offers better safety and security for the home by using non-toxic and non-emitting steel to create a healthier living environment that’s impervious to mould and mildew.

The steel frame also helps these homes stay more resilient to fires and natural disasters, making the home insurance costs for homeowners less than a traditional wood-framed home. You’ll also have more durability and lower maintenance costs since steel frames have a better strength-to-weight ratio than wood and have a zinc coating to help bolster longevity.

In line with Mann Group’s commitment to reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact of developing Grovemont, there are several added sustainable benefits to steel construction — like fewer carbon emissions and more energy efficiency. As an added bonus, this also means noise reduction between walls and floors.

Mann Group has spent approximately $14 million in contribution to Marshall Road, enhancing a critical one-mile stretch between Timberlane Drive and east of Marshall Road on Sumas Mountain in East Abbotsford.

This investment in infrastructure and accessibility works to significantly improve the community’s quality of life and connectivity. While the exact date is still to be determined, the road is set to open soon and will have a fundamental impact on residents’ daily lives.

If you’re looking to catch a first glimpse at these remarkable new homes, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2 from 12 pm to 2 pm, where you can get a feel for your new life in Grovement with a walk-through of the showhomes while enjoying Little Ooties Mini Donuts, hot chocolate, entertainment, and swag. Be sure to RSVP!

At the intersection of luscious natural surroundings and refined home design, register today through Grovemont’s website so you can stay up-to-date on this project.