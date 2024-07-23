Do you have what it takes to conquer Mother Nature’s Stairmaster? Now’s your chance to put yourself to the test, because Grouse Mountain is open for the summer season, and the 2.5-kilometre Grouse Grind trail is not for the faint of heart.

The 2,830 stairs lead hikers to an elevation gain of 800 meters in a challenge that rewards perseverance with one of the best views of Vancouver. Or, if you’re a hardcore hiker, perhaps the best reward is knowing you’ve beat your personal best.

Plus, this year’s upgrades completed by Metro Vancouver include a new trailhead entrance with improved access, new seating, a water fountain, stretching bars, and better access for first responders. The project also saw the replacement of a foot bridge over a creek near the one-quarter mark and environmental restoration.

Whatever your motivations for hiking the Grouse Grind, you can best prepare by following these five tips:

Plan your transportation

First things first, you have to know how you’re getting to Grouse Mountain.

The 15-minute drive from downtown Vancouver is not bad, and you can park in one of the paid lots at the mountain base. There’s also public transit by taking the SeaBus to Lonsdale Quay and then hopping on the 236 bus for a 25-minute ride to Grouse Mountain.

The easiest option, however, is the summer shuttle. Free when you purchase a round-trip Mountain Admission ticket, the shuttle picks up passengers out of Canada Place every 30 minutes daily from 9 am to 6 pm. This makes going to the mountains super convenient for anyone looking to add a hike to their workout routine!

Decide on a pass

Hiking the Grouse Grind is free, but as the old adage goes, “what goes up must come down.” The Grouse Grind is not designed for downhill hiking, which means you’ll need a ticket to take the Skyride down.

If you plan on making the Grouse Grind a regular part of your fitness routine, the Fiver Download Pass gets you down the mountain five times for the price of four, and the Annual Pass gets you unlimited access to the Grouse Grind with discounts on food and retail offerings.

For those ultimate Grouse Grinders, an Annual Pass+ unlocks unlimited year-round access to the mountain, free participation in other popular activities, free parking, and other fun discounts.

Prepare for anything

Mother Nature is unpredictable, and it’s important to be prepared for anything when venturing up the mountain to make sure you have a fun and safe hike.

You’ll want all the usual hiking essentials, like high-quality socks, hiking boots, weather-appropriate outerwear, snacks, water, and a fully charged cell phone. It also never hurts to take along some extra tools, just in case.

Flashlights and firestarters are recommended in case it gets dark. Signalling devices and navigation units, like a map, compass, or GPS, can help if you get lost. Finally, if you’re preparing for the worst-case scenario, it’s also recommended to pack a pocket knife, first aid kit, and thermal tarp.

Make the leaderboard

Do you enjoy some healthy competition? The Grind Timer Program allows you to monitor your performance to see how you rank against yourself and others on the Grouse Grind leaderboard. For $25, you can track a full year of performance, including the Snowshoe Grind come winter.

Think you have what it takes to crack the top ten? The Grouse Grind typically takes around two hours to complete, but the current record-holder has a completion time of under 24 minutes. Meanwhile, the highest number of treks for a single person is over 5,000. Time to start training!

Know your limits

While the Grouse Grind can be done at any pace, it’s important to know what you are and aren’t capable of before embarking on such an ambitious climb. The Grouse Grind is considered a serious workout that requires a base level of good fitness, and because it contains so many stairs, strong hips and legs are a must.

If you want to get in shape for this hike, regular workouts including cardio, squats, and lunges are recommended. Are you just in it for the great view? Your best bet is to take the Skyride safely to the top.

If you want to start your hiking journey, Grouse Mountain offers a convenient and efficient way to get those steps in while enjoying the great outdoors for all its worth. Visit the Grouse Mountain website to learn more about the Grouse Grind, and purchase your pass today!