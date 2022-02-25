These grocery store food items were just voted best of the year in Canada

The largest consumer-voted awards for the best products of the year were announced today, with several food items on the list of winners.
The 2022 Product of the Year Awards chose 35 winners for outstanding innovation by conducting a national survey of 4,000 Canadian shoppers.
In addition to the personal care items and household essentials, like Endy’s sofa-in-a-box, 18 food items have been selected as the best of the year by Canadian shoppers.
Here are the 18 food items selected as the best food product of the year in its category:
Bread & Bagel: Dempster’s Signature Bagels
Cheese: Boursin Minis Garlic & Fine Herbs
Dairy-Free Cheese: Boursin Dairy Free
Frozen Food: Compliments Smoked Gouda Cheese Beef Burgers Stuffed
Functional Beverage: Oasis Health Break with collagen
Gluten-Free: Sol Cuisine Cauliflower Burger
Healthy Snacks: Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP® Salted Maple Flavoured Kettle Corn
Organic Beverage: Blender Bites 1 Step Organic Smoothie Pucks
Plant-based Chicken: Sol Cuisine Hot N’ Spicy Chik’n Wings
Plant-based Foods: Dempster’s Chickpea Tortillas
Ready-to-eat: Vector Maple Crunch Cereal
Sauces: Heinz Crowdsauced
Snack Bars: Live Right Cran-Cherry Cashew Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut Bar Snacks
Snacks – Cheese & Cheese Flavoured: Compliments Maple & Aged White Cheddar Popcorn Mix
Snacks: Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili™
Soups & Dressings: Campbell’s® Concentrated Broth
Spreads: The Laughing Cow® Mix Chickpea with Herbs
Sweet Snacks: Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins