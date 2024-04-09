Do you feel like the amount you spend on groceries and food every week is getting out of hand?

You’re likely not alone, as the cost of food in the country remains a source of concern for many Canadians.

According to estimates from Canada’s Food Price Report 2024, the cost of overall food prices in the country will increase by 2.5% to 4.5% this year.

This means the average Canadian family of four is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food in 2024, an increase of up to $701.79 from 2023.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustration with the country’s current state of food prices, posting about their sky-high grocery bills or discussing how expensive it is to eat at restaurants.

