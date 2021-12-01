The outrageous "Griswold house" in Alberta is back this holiday season

If you love holiday movies, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a staple feature, and who could forget the brightly lit Griswold house?

Well, this holiday season, you can see it for yourself.

An Alberta man has recreated the legendary light display from the movie, and it’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie.

This is the second year Jon Harringa has decorated his home at 64 Briarwood Point in Stony Plain like the Griswold house. He grabbed international attention when he debuted the flashy scene last year.

From the photos and video, you can see string lights covering the entire home. The RV is also decorated, and Santa and his reindeer are on top, with Cousin Eddie in a robe (and nothing more).

This year, it looks like they even got the Griswold family’s 1989 Ford Taurus Wagon parked in front of the home too.

The house will be lit up until the New Year, according to a Facebook post by Harringa.

Stony Plain is just 40 minutes west of Edmonton’s downtown core, so head on out and take a look at the Griswold house. We can guarantee you and your family will have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.