Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) and BCIT School of Business + Media are teaming up for a new joint program that helps young professionals align their career track with sustainability, inclusion and corporate social responsibility values.

The ESG Fundamentals Microcredential provides participants with an opportunity to investigate the environmental, social, and governance impacts of their organizations while developing a strategy to act on their core beliefs.

“Amidst a global reframing of value and rising expectations of action and progress on justice and climate-related goals, business is a vital ingredient in the transition to a net-zero, healthy, inclusive, and regenerative economy,” GVBOT writes in the program description.

The five-session program is limited to 24 participants and begins on Thursday, March 31. Each session explores a different facet of ESG and the strategies to maximize positive impacts and minimize negative ones.

Participants will be learning from some of BCIT Business + Media’s top instructors, including Amy Fell, lead of Corporate and Industry Training for the School of Business and Media and Program Head of the Advanced Diploma in Business Management; and Tessa Jordan, Program Head for the Sustainable Business Leadership and Faculty in the Communication Department at BCIT.

While young professionals are encouraged to apply, ESG Fundamentals Microcredential is beneficial to business leaders and individuals at any level of an organization who are at the beginning of their ESG journey.

The program includes pre-reading, hands-on activities, and presentations from experienced subject matter experts and practitioners. One of the session speakers is Tim Coldwell, President, Chandos Construction, who explains that ESG impact is a key component of his company.

“For me, ESG impact is how we help address social challenges through our business model. Our core values are a virtuous cycle that starts with inclusivity (getting the right people in the room) and moves to collaboration (active listening), and innovation comes out of that. Then the cycle repeats, and every time it does, it pushes the organization forward,” said Coldwell in the ESG Fundamentals Microcredential program description

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive the microcredential while also having an individual and organizational roadmap ready to help them on their ESG journey.

Applications for ESG Fundamentals Microcredential are now open. More information on the programming beginning on March 31, including how to apply, can be found online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade