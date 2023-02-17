EventsVentureEntrepreneursDH Community PartnershipMoney

Feb 17 2023, 7:27 pm
Take your business to the next level at Vancouver's Growth Conference next month
Financial industry leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver next month for a conference that will help attendees take their businesses to the next level.

The 6th annual Growth Conference takes place on Thursday, March 2 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Hosted by Gravitas Securities, the in-person conference will welcome venture capital, family office, institutional investors, and investment bankers from all over the country and abroad.

“For the sixth consecutive year, our event will help empower truly incredible companies and leaders who help shape the Canadian and global growth capital markets,” said Gravitas Securities in a release. “With a wide array of industries featured year after year and the most prominent names in the small-cap community in the same place at the same time, this is surely anticipated to be our biggest event yet.”

Gravitas Securities is renowned as a full-service investment dealer that serves a variety of clients and industries.

Growth Conference will feature CEOs of leading growth companies presenting and sharing their insights. The event will also include the opportunity for 1×1 meetings at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Registration for the highly anticipated Growth Conference is open now online.

Growth Conference 2023

When: March 2, 2023
Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Registration: Available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the 2023 Growth Conference 

