What would you like to see added and improved to the Granville Entertainment District (GED) to make it more vibrant and safe both during the daytime and nighttime?

The City of Vancouver has launched the initial public consultation process for the Granville Street Planning Program, which carries the goal of implementing policies and strategies that will effectively revitalize the strip and renew it as an entertainment destination for both locals and visitors.

Vancouver City Council approved City staff’s 18-month-long planning process for the revitalization plan early this year, along with further directions to intensify hotel uses on the strip and explore the possibility of banning all vehicles including buses on the roadway to create a pedestrian-only zone.

“We’re excited to be taking this next step towards a fully revitalized Granville Entertainment District. The planning work that begins today will set the stage for a safe, fun, and vibrant Granville Street for generations to come,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver, added: “Vancouver is in demand. Returning Granville Street to centre stage as a dynamic cultural, entertainment and retail hub has endless potential to draw locals and visitors back to the area, and bring back the lustre that the heart of the city has lost. This was once a vibrant destination and it should be one again.”

City staff have also noted that additional residential uses will not be permitted, given the conflicts with entertainment uses and events, specifically with the excess noise and sound that can be expected from an entertainment district. Over time, the intention is to remove existing residential uses through redevelopment to intensify commercial uses.

The area plan planning process spans five city blocks of Granville Street between Robson and Drake streets.

The Granville Strip has traditionally been a nightlife destination, but the focus now is to expand it into an around-the-clock destination for all ages, introducing new office, hotel, retail, and restaurant uses that bring new life to the area during the daytime, while also expanding the range of nightlife uses beyond only nightclubs, pubs, and bars.

To create an active 24/7 strict, there could be new opportunities for building signage and lighting, such as neon and LED signs.

The planning process will also explore potential ways to improve Granville Street’s public spaces for pedestrians and events.

“The Granville Street Planning Program is a vital chance to revive and restore the heart of Vancouver’s entertainment district,” said Jane Talbot, President and CEO of Downtown Van, the local business improvement association for the area.

“Through collaboration with residents and stakeholders, we will create a fresh vision for Granville Street that tackles pressing challenges while preserving its distinctive character. Together, we will ensure Granville Street remains a vibrant, safe, and inclusive destination, providing diverse opportunities for entertainment, dining, tourism, and business.”

The online survey for this initial public consultation is open through June 30, 2023.

After additional rounds of public consultation on the future draft area plan, the strategy will be presented to City Council in late 2024 for approval.

The Granville Street Planning Program was triggered by the rezoning application for the 800 Granville Street mixed-use redevelopment, which is being reviewed concurrently with the area planning process.

Separately, the City is also considering major upgrades to the Orpheum Theatre, both the interior and exterior.