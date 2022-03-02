The Tuck Shop that resides in the Granville Island Public Market no longer has to vacate its news stand within the next two months.

In a tweet, MP Hedy Fry suggested that the community response to the news that the shop would be forced to vacate played a large role in the new development.

It’s good news for store owner Chia-Ning Chen, who runs this shop to help cover rent and to pay the bills.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), which owns and operates the island and its future developments, felt that The Tuck Shop didn’t fit into the long-term vision.

Fry’s tweet suggests that she heard the community “loud and clear,” and that her office would be working with management to find a positive solution for Chen.

“Thank you to my constituents who took the time to share your concerns about the Tuck Shop’s future on Granville Island.”

Someone tweeted in reaction to Fry saying, “You supported the evictions! How out of touch with your community can you be?”

The island as a whole — a popular tourist destination — is going to be seeing major changes implemented within the next 20 years as part of CMHC’s Granville Island 2040 vision.

The plan includes four strategic phases, including improving access, expanding the public market — which impacts businesses like The Tuck Shop — embracing arts and innovation, and restoring and sustaining the public realm.

Thankfully, the community still has a place to get the morning paper, a drink, or a snack for the foreseeable future.