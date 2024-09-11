You can wake up by the water and save 20% at this boutique Vancouver hotel

It’s no secret that Vancouver is a city full of boundless natural beauty and culture. And if you’re looking to experience the perfect blend of both, look no further than Granville Island Hotel.

Whether you’re visiting from out of town or planning a staycation, this unique boutique hotel offers a serene escape just minutes from the energetic heart of downtown.

Perched upon the waterfront, it’s a true hidden gem that offers a refreshing perspective on Vancouver that feels like a world away – all at fantastic prices. This season, you can save a cool 20% on your stay with its Fall & Winter Early Bird special, so you can enjoy everything Vancouver has to offer for less. Who doesn’t love a sweet deal?

Nearby activities

At Granville Island Hotel, there are an abundance of outdoor activities right on your doorstep. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, why not hit the water?! Kayak, water bikes, and boat rentals are available steps away from the hotel in Granville Island.

If you’re more of a land explorer, the iconic seawall is just moments away, perfect for an evening stroll. (Pro tip: Rent one of the hotel’s new, state-of-the-art electric bikes for an enhanced seawall experience)

And if you’re looking to soak up Vancouver’s culture, Granville Island Hotel is perfectly situated near the city’s artistic hub. Just a short walk away, you’ll find galleries, theatres, and the famous Granville Island Public Market, offering endless opportunities to dive into the local arts and culinary scene. Be sure to check out the artisan markets for a little retail therapy.

Relax and recharge

From the comfort of your room, you’ll get to enjoy simply stunning waterfront views. Enjoy a moment of tranquillity as you watch boats and kayaks glide by, admire vibrant sunsets, or just take in the cityscape. Bliss!

And if you really want to kick things up a notch, the hotel has two Penthouses, with large balconies, private jacuzzis, and spacious entertaining areas with separate bedrooms.

Plus, as one of the top boutique hotels in Vancouver, you can expect some luxury amenities that add an extra special touch to your stay.

For example, check out their dry cedar sauna to revive your body and mind at the dry cedar sauna. Or, after a long day of sightseeing, take a muscle-soothing dip in the Jacuzzi.

Dining at Dockside Restaurant

As for dining, the Granville Island Hotel’s stylish on-site Dockside Restaurant lets you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner alongside even more beautiful panoramic views.

Enjoy creative seasonally-inspired dishes in a sophisticated atmosphere as you gaze out over the False Creek waterfront or soak up the last days of warmer weather with a delicious cocktail on the patio.

The menu here evolves with the seasons, capturing the essence and flair of the West Coast through innovative dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients.

Ready to pack your bags and enjoy this exceptional getaway at a great price? Book your stay 60 days+ prior to your travel date to avail of the Early Bird Offer and discover for yourself why Granville Island Hotel is the ultimate Vancouver retreat!

For more information, or to check out even more offers and packages, click here.