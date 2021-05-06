Summer weather is right around the corner, and Granville Island Brewing is preparing for peachy summer vibes with a 10-day pop-up tasting event.

Come celebrate their fresh new summer brew, Peach Sour, in an immersive tasting experience in partnership with Lee’s Donuts and the Vancouver Food Bank.

If you are 19+, you are invited to taste, interact, reflect, pose, and enjoy this local brewery’s new sip along with a limited edition Peach Crumble Lee’s Donut.

While you do need to book a time slot online ahead of time, admission is free.

Attendees are, however, encouraged to participate in a Can-for-a-Can donation. This means one canned food item for the Vancouver Food Bank can be exchanged for a can of Peach Sour to take home.

Guests can also text a peach emoji to 30333 to donate $5 to the Vancouver Food Bank.

This Granville Island Brewing pop-up will be open from May 14 to 24 from noon to 8 pm at 45 Water Street in Vancouver.