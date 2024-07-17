Next week, Vancouver City Council will consider a member motion to expedite the plan to install suicide-prevention barriers along the side of the Granville Street Bridge.

OneCity councillor Christine Boyle is putting forward the motion, which is now receiving staunch support from CMHC-Granville Island, the federal entity that owns and operates the arts and cultural tourist destination directly below the bridge.

According to a release today, it would reduce suicide attempts from the bridge and the traumatizing effects they can have on first responders, employees, and visitors of Granville Island.

“The City of Vancouver has already said that suicide prevention fencing is in the long-range plans for the Granville Bridge,” said Lisa Ono, manager of public affairs and programming at CMHC-Granville Island, in a statement.

“We are asking that the City move forward with installing fencing now as a further delay only risks additional loss of life.”

CMHC-Granville has sent an open letter to City Council expressing their support for the motion, with the letter jointly signed by representatives of not only CMHC-Granville Island, but also the labour union Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Crisis Centre of BC, the Canadian Mental Health Association of BC, Vancouver Regional Construction Association, and Downtown Van (local business improvement association of downtown Vancouver).

According to CMHC-Granville Island, the installation of suicide-prevention barriers on the Burrard Street Bridge in 2017 has resulted in zero deaths for the past seven years, and they cite the findings of studies that suggest suicide by jumping off a bridge is typically opportunistic and impulsive, with fencing being the most effective way to stop such self-harm.

“The Granville Bridge is owned by the City of Vancouver, and they are responsible for ensuring that the appropriate safety measures are in place to avoid preventable injury and loss of life on the bridge. As demonstrated on the Burrard Bridge, suicide prevention barriers can be built in a minimally intrusive manner and uphold the original architectural style of the bridge while also saving lives,” continued Ono.

Currently, construction is well underway on the Granville Connector — the new wide separated pedestrian and cycling pathways on the west side of the Granville Street Bridge. When the Granville Connector and new replacement north bridge segment reaches completion and opens in Fall 2024, pedestrian and cyclist volumes using the bridge are expected to soar, given the vast improvement compared to the previous narrow sidewalk.

The construction activity occurring on the bridge at the moment carries a total contracted value of $48 million, including the interim design of the Granville Connector and $39 million for the removal of the bridge’s north loops and the construction of a new replacement ground-level, grid-based street network.

In early 2020, when the Granville Connector’s ultimate long-term design was still being contemplated, the municipal government estimated the permanent design components of the pedestrian and cycling pathways of the bridge would carry a total cost of up to $40 million, including the current interim pathways on the west side of the bridge.

This does not include their estimate at the time that suicide-prevention barriers would cost an additional $8 million to $15 million, which is currently completely unfunded.

In Metro Vancouver, the installation of suicide-prevention fencing on the remaining higher-risk bridges without such lifesaving fencing is challenged by a combination of funding and engineering issues.

The installation of suicide-prevention fencing on the Lions Gate Bridge and Alex Fraser Bridge is not technically feasible, as it would impact the aerodynamics and structural integrity of the crossings.

Suicide-prevention barriers were installed on the Burrard Street Bridge as part of its previous major overhaul. As well, the fencing was installed on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in 2013.

The 2009-built Golden Ears Bridge and 2012-built Port Mann Bridge feature suicide-prevention barriers, and the fencing will also be a design feature of the brand-new Pattullo Bridge upon opening in Fall 2025.

At high-risk bridge locations where fencing has yet to be installed or is not technically viable, bridge phones have been installed.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some of the hotlines you can access: