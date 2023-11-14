Construction progress on the Granville Bridge Connector, with the installation of the new permanent concrete barriers protecting the pedestrian and cyclist pathways, as of November 11, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

If all goes as planned, the unique set-up of new on-bridge, traffic-signalized intersections will be coming to the Granville Street Bridge by next year.

As previously noted in detail during the City of Vancouver’s design and planning process for the Granville Connector, two traffic signals will be added onto the bridge deck in the southbound direction.

Construction on the Granville Connector – the new dedicated protected pedestrian and cyclist pathways that repurpose the two westernmost outer vehicle lanes of the bridge – first began in February 2023 and should be completed by fall 2024.

This includes traffic signals to establish the new safer crossings where the pedestrian and cyclist pathways following Granville Street cross the Howe Street on-ramp and the Fir Street off-ramp. Vehicles following traffic signals will stop in the middle of the bridge to enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross over.

But in order to achieve these new traffic signals, the city is looking to have the provincial government cover the cost. Earlier today, Vancouver City Council approved the submission of two Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants totalling $1 million, including $500,000 for the traffic-signalized intersections of the Granville Connector.

This grant funding will also support the cost of additional traffic signals on both ends of the bridge, including rectangular rapid flashing beacons at a number of locations.

The current construction project for the Granville Connector will cost $19 million, with $11.5 million coming from the municipal government and $7.5 million from TransLink. The city is looking to have the provincial government offset $500,000 of the incorporated traffic signal costs.

The remaining $500,000 in the grant funding request will go towards the Drake Street bike lane project, which will cost $4.4 million, with $1.8 million coming from the municipal government and $2.6 million from TransLink.

The municipal government’s funding portion for both projects comes from its development contributions revenue.

So far, construction on the Granville Connector has progressed to the installation of the new permanent concrete barrier on the west side of the bridge to protect pedestrians and cyclists. In the process, the bridge is being reduced from eight vehicle lanes to six narrower vehicle lanes, with three vehicle lanes in each direction and without a concrete barrier separating the vehicle directions of the bridge.

Work on the Granville Connector has progressed to the installation of the new permanent concrete barrier along the west side of Granville Bridge . New wide protected pathways for pedestrians & cyclists. 🚶‍♂️🚴‍♀️ Looking forward to using this bridge more often. #vanpoli #vanre 1/2 pic.twitter.com/avWjmJtg0W — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 12, 2023

The completed design of the Granville Connector by fall 2024 is intended to be the interim design, with future components incorporating more permanent materials and features, an elevated surface on the same level as the existing pedestrian sidewalk, improvements to the east pedestrian sidewalk of the bridge, and the possibility of suicide-prevention fencing along both sides of the bridge.

Work on the removal of the Granville Bridge’s north loops on the downtown side and the new replacement street network is also expected to reach completion towards the end of 2024.

In addition to approving the grant application submission, city council also approved an amendment proposed by ABC councillor Lisa Dominato directing city staff to explore potential funding for a new bike lane corridor along Kent Avenue in South Vancouver.