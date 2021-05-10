You could win one of nine grand prize packages in this BC lottery

Winning the lottery is something that appeals to almost all of us right now as we plan for the future and daydream about the destinations on our travel bucket list.

Could you imagine the feeling of discovering that you’re the winner of a prize exceeding $2 million? How about learning that you’re suddenly the owner of a brand-new home worth over $2 million, with ample square footage and your very own private outdoor space?

While it may seem far-fetched, either scenario could soon become a reality if you get your tickets for this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery. Every ticket purchased supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising funds for urgent hospital needs and local health heroes. Proceeds also support programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, including burn survivor support services and resiliency programs for firefighters.

“People from across BC count on the specialized care that our frontline heroes provide at VGH, UBC Hospital, and GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre,” Angela Chapman, president and CEO at VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, told Daily Hive. “COVID-19 has brought many new challenges for our healthcare teams but, with support from British Columbians, our researchers and medical teams, who treat patients from across BC, have done a tremendous job.”

Chapman continued, “On behalf of the Foundation, thank you to everyone who supports the Hometown Heroes Lottery. You are vital to providing the most specialized health care and medicine for all British Columbians.”

Last year, tickets for the lottery sold out in record time, and with four early bonus draws also taking place this year, it’s advisable to get your tickets soon. Before you do that, let’s take a look at the prizes that could potentially be yours.

If you win this luxurious five-bedroom, five-bathroom home covering over 4,724 sq ft, your new address will be 3188 167 Street, Surrey. Not only has this property been built to maximize natural light, but it also comes with a La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries furnishings and design package, valued at $80,000. The icing on the cake? This prize package also includes a 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range and $25,000 cash.

Nestled in Langley’s Murrayville community, this prize home stretches over 5,137 sq ft with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a triple garage, a detached workshop, and even an additional one-bedroom rental suite. This stunning home comes with a design and furnishings package worth $80,000 from Valley Direct Furniture for the lucky winner.

Anyone who has ever wanted to live the dream in Vancouver will be right at home in this 1,355 sq ft two-bedroom, two-bathroom sub-penthouse home. Situated at 1618 Quebec Street, across the street from Science World and False Creek, it boasts city views from its 440 sq ft private rooftop deck. It includes two parking spaces, which is helpful because this prize package also includes a 2021 Tesla Model S — plus $250,000 tax-free cash, two $30,000 European Escape travel gift cards, and $50,000 cash for furniture and electronics.

Relocate to Kelowna or have another home there for long weekend getaways with this three-bedroom, three-bathroom property. Situated at The Granite at McKinley — 3435 Granite Close, this home spans 2,436 sq ft of indoor space with an additional 1,200 sq ft rooftop patio, two parking spots, and its very own elevator (casual). On top of that, the winner of this grand prize will receive $650,000 tax-free cash, a 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, and $50,000 cash for furnishings.

Outdoor enthusiasts, your new address could be The Ridge — 182 Fawn Court, Penticton. Tucked away among the rolling Okanagan mountains, this 3,137 sq ft prize pad has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a two-car garage. But that’s not all. It’s completed by $50,000 cash for furnishings, a 2021 BMW 745LE Sedan, and $1.2 million tax-free cash.

Embrace the refreshing breeze of the ocean every morning in your very own three-bedroom, two-bathroom — fully furnished — 1,302 sq ft property with an address at Silver Spray Drive. Living here means having a front-row seat to unforgettable sunsets, oh, and $1.15 million tax-free cash, and a 2021 Audi e-tron Progressiv Quattro.

If having a platinum-rated golf course at your doorstep is important to you, let us introduce you to your future home at 1315 Crown Isle Boulevard in Courtenay. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage on 2,502 sq ft. Additionally, this prize comes with a $50,000 furniture package from Design Therapy, a 2021 Toyota Tundra Platinum, a 2020 VW e-Golf SUV, a 2020 Duckworth 22 Pacific fishing boat, a 2021 Arctic Fox Trailer, a $6,500 golf shop credit, and a five-year couples membership at Crown Isle Golf Course — and $1 million tax-free cash.

Another impressive home option for those who wish to stay living in Vancouver is this standout three-bedroom plus den, three-and-a-half bathroom sub-penthouse at 1633 Capilano Road in Lions Gate Village. Complete with 2,149 sq ft, a chef’s kitchen, and a private garage, it’s designed for entertaining while acting as a base for local urban adventures.

Choice #9: $2.1 million tax-free cash

Don’t worry if a prize home doesn’t appeal to you because you could opt to take $2.1 million in tax-free cash instead.

Beyond the nine grand prize choices, those who play the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery can win big in the 50/50 PLUS draw, tickets for which start at $15 for two. In 2020, the winner took home half of the jackpot, which reached over $1.8 million.

There’s also the Daily Cash PLUS game with $300,000 in cash to be won over 105 days. This could see you win a $1,000 cash prize, a $2,500 cash prize, or a $50,000 cash. Tickets for both the 50/50 PLUS draw and Daily Cash PLUS game must be purchased in conjunction with your 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket.

Overall, there are more than 3,200 prizes to win in the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery, worth over $3.2 million total.

When you order a ticket, you’re having an impact as each one purchased supports the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation in raising funds needed for specialized adult health services and research at VGH & UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, GF Strong Rehab Centre, plus Vancouver Community Health Services, and supports programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“These programs and services help burn and trauma survivors recover both physically and emotionally,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. “The Burn Fund can only do this because of the extreme generosity of British Columbians.”

For more information about the impact of participating in the Hometown Heroes Lottery and to order your tickets, visit heroeslottery.com.