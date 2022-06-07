We asked an expert what fashion trends to expect in men’s wedding wear this summer

After a very long two-year period of cancellations, postponements, and virtual ceremonies, we couldn’t be more ready for the summer of 2022’s return-to-weddings boom.

But coupled with all the excitement of getting back into events is the separation anxiety that comes with ditching our oh-so-cozy sweatpants. While we want to look and feel our very best for these special occasions, we’re a little out of practice when it comes to suit fittings and black tie accessorizing.

So to get back into the headspace of dressing to impress in time for wedding and event season, we spoke to fashion expert and Vice President of Merchandising at Grafton Apparel, Tiffany Braund, about the latest trends in event wear — from silver textured suits to adding pops of colour through accessorizing, and all the ways Tip Top — a one-stop-shop for all event attendees’ fashion needs — helps you prepare for your next big outing.

As a well-reputed menswear brand, Braund notes that Tip Top is the place to secure your attire for your next big affair. The shop offers exclusive pricing on fashion bundles, along with a range of sizes and colours to choose from, meaning you’ll be sure to find something that suits your personal style.

“We’ve done the hard work for you,” Braund tells Daily Hive, explaining that Tip Top features around 30 suits — including all of the most appropriate and current styles. “If you were to go to a competitor, you might see rails and rails of all these different kinds of suits, and that can be a little overwhelming for somebody.”

Having been in business for over 100 years, the pros at Tip Top have learned what’s most important in the fashion world — that everyone deserves to look their best. “We fit your body, we fit your budget, we fit your style,” says Braund. “And most importantly, we fit you with the confidence you get when you look and feel great.”

And isn’t that confidence exactly what we all want when making our event debuts? For Braund, giving people that self-assured feeling is why she’s in the business of helping people suit up.

“There’s such satisfaction in watching a guy transform from being a little nervous when he walks in, to putting on that suit, accessorizing, finishing up the look, and then seeing him stand a little bit taller and look at himself like, ‘Yeah, I look good.'”

And now more than ever — after over two years of hibernation — people want to dress up for the occasions marking their summer calendars.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and this is the most fun I’ve ever had in retail,” says Braund. “It’s a crazy time because of the record amount of events, whether it’s parties, proms, weddings — we’ve all been couped up for two years and people want to get out, put on something snazzy, and go and have some fun.“

And this same excitement — according to Braund — is playing into people’s openness to new trends, such as opting for vibrant colours.

“The trends that we’ve really been seeing are not the baby pastels — it’s more modern pastels. They’re dusty and muted, like lovely sage green, elderberry, lavender, and silver,” says Braund. “A silver-gray is the hottest colour right now. So we kind of see it in two angles — the dusty, muted palettes, and the pastels.”

And as for the fall season, Braund predicts that more fun will be had than with the classic black or navy suit, expecting more jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, amethyst, and garnet burgundy to be hot on the wedding scene.

Her personal favourite, however, has got to be the silver-textured suit at Tip Top. “It’s very soft, and if you’re standing out in the sun, you’re not going to be sweating like in a black suit,” says Braund.

But no matter the colour, Braund assures us that nothing is more important than a proper fit to look and feel your best. She explains that with the technical developments in menswear over the past decade, modern suits have been made to not only look great, but be extremely comfortable too.

“We have a suit that is so fully stretched, even all the inner lining components of it are stretched,” she says, referring to Tip Top’s Modern Fit DH-XTECH Suit. “You could run hurdles in this suit.”

Maybe the most competitive edge Tip Top brings to the table is its sheer availability and selection amidst the current surge of demand. “We knew at some point, events would come back — that the world was going to open up,” says Braund on how Tip Top anticipated delays in supply. “As a company, we took a position and started planning ahead, and it’s paying off.”

As for personal fashion advice, Braund has a few tricks up her sleeve. Even if you want to pick a classic coloured suit like black or navy, she suggests you have some fun with the accessories — whether it’s through a colourful pocket square, a little “peekaboo of a fun cufflink,” or some funky socks.

“Those accessories can transform the look,” says Braund, explaining that while you may want to appear one way for a wedding ceremony, you could use fun accessories to give your suit a second life for your next event.

From colourful suits to eccentric accessories to finding the perfect fit, it’s clear that Tip Top is the one-stop-shop for all your wedding and event outfit needs.

