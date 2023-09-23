NewsTransportationUrbanized

BC city's new bike lane with speed bump at pedestrian crosswalk, but not for vehicle lanes, draws ire of cyclists

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Sep 23 2023, 11:16 pm
New protected bike lane on Gorge Road at the intersection with Colquitz Avenue, with a raised pedestrian crosswalk over the bike lane but not the vehicle lanes. The island bus stop, accessible from the crosswalk, is just out of the picture. (@PhilipMarciniak/Twitter)

A newly built bike lane on Gorge Road in Saanich, a suburban jurisdiction of the Greater Victoria area, is attracting some critical attention over how it was designed.

Earlier this week, Philip Marciniak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how the pedestrian crosswalk for Gorge Road at the intersection with Colquitz Avenue is raised over the new protected bike lane.

He asserts the issue is not that the bike lane is raised at the crosswalk, but that the raised crosswalk does not continue onto the adjacent two vehicle traffic lanes.

“In the case for new sections of Gorge Rd, it’s particularly jarring to see the cycle path crossing rightfully raised, meanwhile the road crossing (proven deadly) left at road level,” he wrote.

He clarified that he thinks the raised crosswalk through the bike lane is “a good idea,” but does not understand why it does not continue through the vehicle lanes.

Previous condition:

Gorge Road Colquitz Avenue Saanich

The previous condition of the Gorge Road crosswalk and unprotected shoulder bike lanes at the intersection with Colquitz Avenue. (Google Maps)

Current condition:

Gorge Road Colquitz Avenue Saanich new bike lane crosswalk f

In direct response to Marciniak’s post, the District of Saanich explained there are no raised crosswalks along Gorge Road’s vehicle traffic lanes as it is both a major truck route and a bus public transit route.

Furthermore, the municipal government states the “raised crossing were installed at the bike lanes to slow fast-moving cyclists and maintain access to the bus stops for persons with limited mobility.”

Not pictured in Marciniak’s photo is the island bus stop, which is accessible by the raised crosswalk.

But the photo does show the new pedestrian crosswalk is equipped with flashing pedestrian crossing signals for its entire span across the roadway, which enables pedestrians to press a button to activate flashing lights as a visual signal alerting vehicles.

According to the municipality, Gorge Road is classified as a collector road, and it specifically serves as the major perimeter road along the northern side of Gorge Waters, which is a channel that extends from Victoria Inner Harbour. The roadway sees over 9,000 vehicles per day.

The bike lane project extends a 1.7-km-long segment of Gorge Road between Tillicum Road to the east and Admirals Road to the west.

Although the new bike lane on the south side of Gorge Road looks complete, it is not open until concrete barriers for the physical separate are installed early this fall. Construction first began a year ago.

saanich gorge road bike lane 1

Typical design at bus stop areas for the new design of Gorge Road with a protected bike lane. The raised crosswalk only for the pedestrian bike lane is shown. This model example also specifically depicts the intersection of Gorge Road and Colquitz Avenue. (District of Saanich)

saanich gorge road bike lane 2

Typical design at parking entrance areas for the new design of Gorge Road with a protected bike lane. (District of Saanich)

saanich gorge road bike lane 3

Project area for the redesign of Gorge Road with a protected bike lane. (District of Saanich)

Not everyone was convinced by the municipality’s explanation, suggesting measures should also be put in place to force vehicles to slow down.

But others assert the differentiating treatment is necessary, with their suggestion that drivers in vehicles are more likely to yield to pedestrians than cyclists.

