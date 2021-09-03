GoodLife Fitness to require proof of vaccinations to comply with provincial rules

GoodLife Fitness now says it will require members to confirm they’re vaccinated in provinces where vaccine passports are coming into effect.

That’s a change in stance from earlier this summer.

Back in July, the Canadian gym chain was criticized for saying it would not ask members about their vaccination status.

The gym updated its COVID-19 policies this week to say that members in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and BC, will need to show proof of immunization along with photo ID when they scan their fob to workout. Members will only need to confirm they’re immunized once vaccine certificate rules take effect.

Emails were also sent to its Ontario members this week confirming the new policy.

“Unvaccinated patrons who do not fit the requirements of one of the few medical exemptions are unable to work out at a GoodLife Club or any other fitness facility in Ontario,” the gym said.

That’s a reversal from GoodLife’s earlier stance, when it tweeted on July 12 that it did not plan to require vaccination.

Hey there! At this time, we are not planning to require Associates or Members to be vaccinated to enter our locations. For privacy reasons, GoodLife will not disclose information regarding any individual Associate’s vaccination status. — GoodLife Fitness (@GoodLifeFitness) July 12, 2021

New provincial vaccine certificate rules meant GoodLife did not have a choice. By law in four provinces, staff must confirm that customers are immunized by the end of this month.

Daily Hive has tried reaching out to GoodLife to ask whether it plans to confirm employees are vaccinated. In BC and Ontario, the mandatory vaccination rules for customers do not necessarily apply to staff members.