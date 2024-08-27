Canadian coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse is gearing up for fall with a lineup of seasonal sips and a pretty sweet deal.

The coffee shop, which originates from Calgary, is welcoming the colder months with a line of cozy Horchata-inspired beverages.

Three new drinks will be available at Good Earth Coffeehouse locations across Canada:

Horchata Cold Brew & Cold Foam with Good Earth’s signature cold brew, spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar, all topped with a creamy cold foam.

Chai Horchata with a blend of spiced Chai, oat milk and notes of cinnamon and brown sugar that can be served iced or hot.

Horchata Caffe Latte combines espresso and creamy oat milk, spiced with cinnamon and brown sugar, and can also be served hot or iced.

Alongside the fall drop, Good Earth will offer free drinks to its members across Canada.

From August 27 to September 10, reward members will be able to get a complimentary medium-sized beverage at participating locations across the country.

Coffee lovers will be able to sign up for the rewards program by downloading the Good Earth Coffeehouse app or registering online on its website.

Whether you’re looking to try out one of the chain’s new sips or get your hands on an existing fall favourite, you’ll be able to snag one for free.