"Gone too soon": MMA fighter Victoria Lee dead at 18

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee passed away at 18 last month, it has been announced.

“On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through…” wrote Victoria’s sister Angela on Instagram on Saturday. “It is incredibly difficult to say this… our Victoria passed away.”

Lee was born to Chinese-Singaporean and Korean-Canadian parents in Waipahu, Hawaii, on May 17, 2004.

She fought with ONE Championship, a Singaporean combat sports company, as its youngest athlete. Her siblings Angela Lee Pucci and Christian Lee — both older than her — were also ONE Championship stars.

The cause of Lee’s death has not yet been shared publicly, but posts from family and fans allude to a possible suicide.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela further added in the caption. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

Angela described Lee as “the most beautiful girl, inside and out” and “perfect in every way.” She concluded her post by asking for grace and respect for her family during this difficult time and stressed on the importance of checking on your loved ones.

“Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

The ONE Championship also officially posted about the young MMA fighter, saying its team was “devastated” by her passing.

Comments under the announcement are filled with anti-vaccination rhetoric, with many claiming the COVID-19 jabs are to blame for the untimely tragedy.

disgusting amount of people using the Victoria Lee situation to push their agendas about vaccines when an official cause of death has never been announced the world’s an awful place — jamie (@wrestlejamia) January 8, 2023

People are already speculating as to whether Victoria Lee’s death was 💉 related, the news didn’t even break an hour ago. Truly fucked how people will use that kind of a death to further their own tin-foil hat wearing agenda. — Eriksen The Red (@WeriksenSzn) January 7, 2023

The 18-year-old’s fans are stressing exercising empathy and leaving speculation out of the discussion until a cause of death is officially announced.