One Burnaby restaurant is using the new year as a chance to refresh and relocate.

Gokudo Shabu Shabu, the popular hot pot restaurant, announced it would be closing its #5-4250 Kingsway address as of December 24, 2022, in order to relocate.

“We are glad to announce to everyone that we are expanding/relocating,” the restaurant shared on its social media channels back in December.

Gokudo had been at that location since 2018 but shared that it will now be moving just down the street to its new address at #103-4501 Kingsway – right across the street from Crystal Mall.

The restaurant has yet to share an opening date for this new space but says that it will be “announced very soon.”

Gokudo specializes in a selection of hot pot styles, including Japanese Sukiyaki, Chinese Herbal style, and Malaysian Laksa style.

The restaurant also operates a location in Richmond, but this address (3779 Sexsmith Road Unit 2133) has also been recently marked as “temporarily closed.”

Dished has reached out for more details on both the Burnaby and Richmond locations and will update this story as we find out more.

Gokudo Shabu Shabu – Burnaby

Address: #103-4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

