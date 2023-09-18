The big shoes of Paul Haysom have been filled. The former Global News Morning host moved to the Island and left Sonia Sunger hosting solo about four months ago.

But no more, the popular morning show has a new face, but you’ve likely seen him on the airwaves before if you’ve called Vancouver home these last two decades.

Jason Pires, former sports anchor and news reader at CTV Vancouver, said goodbye to his former station of 22 years earlier this summer.

CTV Vancouver, among several other Bell Media stations, had been impacted by major layoffs, and Pires had been shifted off the morning to the noon show in recent months.

Fans will now find him Monday to Friday, starting bright and early, and Pires says he’s happy to start the day with British Columbians each day.

“In terms of the morning, I think people are in a different mindset,” Pires told Daily Hive after news he had said goodbye to CTV Morning Live. “They’re so busy, and they just want a bit of news but also a bit of a laugh — and a good way to start the day.”

Global BC is gearing up to welcome @JPiresGlobal to Global News Morning. But first, his co-host, @SoniaSunger, has a few questions to help us get to know him better. Tune in Monday, Sep. 18 at 5 a.m. to watch Jason’s debut! pic.twitter.com/EFfToDHg2k — Global BC (@GlobalBC) September 11, 2023

“Everyone that does the morning show loves it. It’s a beast of a show — at Global, four hours,” he said. “You have to have the same energy at 5:30 as 8:30 am,” the Victoria-born journalist told Daily Hive.

Global BC, formerly known as BC TV, has a special place in Pires’ heart — because its pavilion at Expo 86 was what first inspired him to go into broadcast journalism.

Paul Haysom, the former Global BC morning host, has since taken the reigns at CHEK News at 6 pm.